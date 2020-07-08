Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner and More to Take Part in Kritzerland Free Online Concert

For the 107th Kritzerland show, Kritzerland stays home once again with another talent-packed song-filled show Kritzerland Influencers. The free benefit show will feature classic theater and film songs, some rarities, and a few songs that might be completely unfamiliar. It's an eclectic mix performed by an amazing cast. As with the past two online shows, this one will benefit Save Our NoHo Theaters. NoHo, in North Hollywood, CA has one of the most thriving theater/art scenes anywhere, and the theaters and companies have been hit very hard and this is a chance to help them. All donations are tax deductible.

Join Kritzerland on July 12th at 5:00 PST/8:00 EST for some laughter, some romance, maybe even a tear or two, with some of the best talent around. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty, with musical direction by Richard Allen and technical expertise of Hartley Powers.

The cast includes Daniel Thomas BELLUSCI (First place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse); Jason Graae (Broadway: Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy! Drama Desk Nominee; Nat'l Tour: Wicked; movies, TV, opera); Norm Lewis Tony nominated actor/singer and can be seen in Spike Lee's most recent film Da Five Boys. B'way: Once on this Island (Agwe), Porgy & Bess (Porgy), Little Mermaid (Triton), Les Miz (Javert), Hair, Chess (Molokov), Dreamgirls (Curtis), The Wild Party (Eddie), Chicago (Billy); Kerry O'Malley (B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.); Hartley Powers (Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night); Emily Skinner B'way: The Cher Show (Georgia), Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliot (Mrs. Wilkinson), Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Mona), Dreamgirls, The Dead (Mary Jane), Sideshow (Daisy); Sami Staitman (Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies); Adrienne Stiefel West End: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas); and Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere.

Also featuring Michael Gabiano, ALI GUTIERREZ, CHLOE HAVEN, John Massey, ELLIE OLIVER, SCOTT SENIOR, MACKENZIE WRAP and GEORGE XAVIER.

To view the event please visit

https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

or

https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

The event is FREE. Donations welcome to Save NoHo Theatres:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/savenohotheatres

