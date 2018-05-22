Nominees Announced For The 2017/18 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards
The 5th Avenue Theatre is thrilled to announce the nominees for the 16th annual 5th Avenue Awards: Honoring High School Musical Theater, the highly anticipated award show proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo with additional support from Alaska Airlines.
The 5th Avenue Awards allow musical theater students from across Washington State to meet, celebrate and honor the exceptional musical theater productions presented during the 2017/18 school year. This Tony Awards-style annual ceremony was created by 5th Avenue Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in 2003 to offer theater students the kind of support and recognition that accomplished high school athletes have received for decades.
Each year, high schools from across Washington State submit their musicals for consideration by The 5th Avenue Awards Committee. A panel of acclaimed theater professionals selected by the committee visits high school productions across the state from urban districts to rural communities as far away as Spokane, Sequim, Clarkston and Vancouver. Evaluators return in May to deliberate the nominations before the live award ceremony on June 11, 2018.
In 16 years, the program has grown in size and scope from 24 productions and 3,100 students to 119 productions at 95 schools this year, with more than 10,000 participating students. This eagerly awaited event features performances from the most talented students in the region. Celebrity guests and business leaders from the Seattle arts community will present awards to recipients throughout the evening. This year, an estimated 2,000 high school students are expected to attend the ceremony, with nominated students and schools performing excerpts from their shows. These talented students will truly get a taste of what it's like to perform in front of a packed house.
For the 2017/18 high school musical theater season, 165 nominations and 169 honorable mentions were given in various categories. The 21 categories include awards for "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" and a variety of creative, design and offstage awards. This year, 29 special honors awards will be given for extraordinary student achievements and schools whose productions create an educational impact beyond the stage. The 5th also continues the tradition of honoring outstanding educators with special recognition. And as in years past, the recipients of the award for "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" will go on to represent Washington State at the national level for the National High School Musical Theater Awards (known as the "Jimmy" Awards) in New York City.
The 5th Avenue Awards celebrates the work, talent and commitment that students, parents and faculty devote to their high school's annual musical productions. Over the years, multiple schools have reported back to The 5th that their involvement in this awards program has significantly helped their individual efforts to secure funding, improve curriculum and increase student participation.
The 5th could not maintain and continue a program as extensive as this one without the generous support of Wells Fargo, the long-standing sponsor of The 5th Avenue Awards for the past 14 years. In 2017, Wells Fargo invested $3.6 million in hundreds of nonprofits and schools across Washington. In addition, Washington team members personally donated $808,000 and volunteered 36,000 hours of community service. Wells Fargo has 3,500 team members in Washington who serve customers through a network of 220 banking, mortgage and investment offices, and 246 ATMs, in 80 communities across the state. See how Wells Fargo is caring for our Washington communities.
The 5th would also like to thank Alaska Airlines, whose support makes it possible to send the recipients of the "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" awards to New York to participate in the National High School Musical Theater Awards following the awards ceremony at The 5th Avenue Theatre.
"Supporting our youth in our hometown is truly a delight and honor for us to engage in," said Ann Ardizzone, VP of Supply Chain Management at Alaska Airlines and 5th Avenue Theatre Board Member. "We wish them the very best of luck in New York and know they will do great."
Alaska Airlines, together with its regional partners, flies 40 million customers a year to 118 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, customers can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines recently received the J.D. Power award for customer satisfaction for the 10th consecutive year. In 2017, the airline donated $15 million to nonprofits and community organizations.
The 5th Avenue Awards Ceremony will be broadcast in its entirety as a live webcast on Facebook. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/5thave/ on June 11 to watch. A pre-show live stream will begin at 6 PM. The live stream of the ceremony will begin at 7 PM.
See the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Overall Musical
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Hanford High School, Curtains
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Prairie High School, Pippin
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Outstanding Direction
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
Hanford High School, Curtains
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Decatur High School, Assassins
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Hoquiam High School, Cry-Baby
Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
The Overlake School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Prairie High School, Pippin
Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Outstanding Music Direction
Everett High School, Calvin Berger
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Prairie High School, Pippin
Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels
Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls
Timberline High School, Xanadu
Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Choreography
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Prairie High School, Pippin
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!
Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical
Eastlake High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins
Everett High School, 42nd Street
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
The Overlake School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Peninsula High School, Seussical
Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Yelm High School, Zombie Prom
Outstanding Orchestra
Eastlake High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins
Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Peninsula High School, Seussical
Skyline High School, Xanadu
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Timberline High School, Xanadu
Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing
Honorable Mention
Bellarmine High School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Decatur High School, Assassins
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls
Lynnwood High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde
Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls
WF West High School, Shrek The Musical
Outstanding Scenic Design
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Hanford High School, Curtains
Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Auburn High School, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Capital High School, Seussical
Eisenhower High School, Seussical
Gig Harbor High School, Guys and Dolls
Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls
Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Lighting Design
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Hanford High School, Curtains
Prairie High School, Pippin
Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Timberline High School, Xanadu
West Valley High School, Godspell
Honorable Mention
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical
Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Grandview High School, Give My Regards to Broadway
Heritage High School, 1776
Juanita High School, The Addams Family
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Sehome High School, Annie
Wenatchee High School, The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Costume Design
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Prairie High School, Pippin
Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Arlington High School, Seussical
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Burlington-Edison High School, Bye Bye Birdie
Decatur High School, Assassins
Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Moses Lake High School, The Addams Family
Skyline High School, Xanadu
Sultan High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Juanita High School, The Addams Family
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels
Skyline High School, Xanadu
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Auburn Riverside High School, The Addams Family
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Harrison Preparatory School, Seussical
Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Peninsula High School, Seussical
Prairie High School, Pippin
Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Timberline High School, Xanadu
Outstanding Stage Crew
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Capital High School, Seussical
Glacier Peak High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Hanford High School, Curtains
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Prairie High School, Pippin
Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Honorable Mention
Auburn Mountainview High School, Emma! A Pop Musical
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Juanita High School, The Addams Family
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom
Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Lobby Display
Arlington High School, Seussical
Blaine High School, Shoe
Edmonds Heights K-12, Working
Eisenhower High School, Seussical
Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Klahowya High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Capital High School, Seussical
Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Harrison Preparatory School, Seussical
HM Jackson High School, Hello, Dolly!
Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Lincoln High School, Sister Act
Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Marina Pierce as Rosa Bud, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Hannah Fewel as Audrey, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Sophia Mendez as Deloris van Cartier, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act
Elle Fisher as Elle Woods, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde
Mallorie Mendoza as Leading Player, Prairie High School, Pippin
Lexie Love as Kala, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Lacey Krueger as Jojo, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Cassie Dixon as Ella Peterson, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing
Honorable Mention
Chloe Millard as Jo, Eastmont High School, Little Women
Lillybeth Held as Reno Sweeney, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Kennedy Miller as Lady of the Lake, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Maleah Haverly as Sarah Brown, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Lily Ray as Ariel Moore, Ridgefield High School, Footloose
Asia Selah as Olive, Stadium High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Callahan Gillispie as Dorothy, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Haley Paine as Miss Adelaide, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls
Mesgana Yosief as Eponine, Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Zach Forbes as Scrooge, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Matthew Wittress as The Cat in the Hat, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
Alberto Lechuga as Horton the Elephant, Eisenhower High School, Seussical
Daniel Geiszler as Quasimodo, Glacier Peak High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Jake Isom as Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, Hanford High School, Curtains
Rafael de Leon as Harold Hill, Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Brady Magruder as Robbie, University High School, The Wedding Singer
Mason Atwood as Robbie, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Rylan Fischer as Chairman, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Tru Stites as Seymour, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Matthew Triplett as Gomez, Juanita High School, The Addams Family
Mitchell Beard as Sir Robin, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Kyler Granados as Sky Masterson, Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls
Payton Borland as Nathan Detroit, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Calvin Lieurance as Ren McCormack, Ridgefield High School, Footloose
Spencer Hawkins as Man in Chair, University High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kendall Cavin as Paulette, Aberdeen High School, Legally Blonde
Rachel Faria as Harriet, Auburn Mountainview High School, Emma! A Pop Musical
McKenna Webb as Wednesday, Auburn Riverside High School, The Addams Family
Alyssa Garcia as Harriet, Holy Names Academy, Emma! A Pop Musical
Amanda Ades as Ursula, Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Jaidyn Lam as Bobbi/Gabby, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels
Jessica Furnstahl as Scarecrow/Hunk, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Mallory Carbon as Holly, University High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Julia Wyman as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Christiannel Maningat as The Tin Man, Franklin High School, The Wiz
Shannon Lavelle as Sister Mary Robert, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act
Gabrielle Bond as Mother Superior, Lincoln High School, Sister Act
Peyton Terpstra as Spiker, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
Abbie Apana as Salome, Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom
Lauren Santistevan as Lumiere, Omak High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Audrey Hughes as Smitty, Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Heaven Luna as Linda, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Cullen Blaise as Dennis, Archbishop Murphy High School, All Shook Up
Omar Shafiuzzaman as Orin, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Tim Clarke as Cornelius Hackl, Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!
Tristan Nelson as Sir Dennis Galahad, Enumclaw High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Connor McKenna as Lumiere, Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Chase Peterson as Orin et al, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Edwin Hammarlund as Evelyn Oakleigh, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Alex Southwick as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls
Honorable Mention
Clayton Lukens as Mr. Mushnik, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Gio Navarro as Samuel Byck, Decatur High School, Assassins
Nate Ness as Julian Marsh, Everett High School, 42nd Street
Keaton Casper as Moonface Martin, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Jason Bui as Patsy, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
T.S. Wolff as Lazar Wolf, Klahowya High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Mason Rainer as Lord Farquaad, Nooksack Valley High School, Shrek The Musical
Damon Little as Bud Frump, Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Dillon Clare as George, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role
Abbey Barney as Gingy, Cavelero Mid High School, Shrek The Musical
Cassidy Spencer as Bridget, Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical
Lucy Guyer as Anytime Annie, Everett High School, 42nd Street
Shelby Lubow as Grandma, Juanita High School, The Addams Family
Sara Leste as LeFou, Lake Washington High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Sara Newman as Babette, Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jezele Chamberlain as Dragon, Nooksack Valley High School, Shrek The Musical
Lily Staton as Oolie, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels
Honorable Mention
Cara Pedrosa as Neleus, AC Davis High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins
Stevie Bono as The Ghost of Christmas Future/Blind Old Hag, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Katie Bean as Patty Simcox, Cedarcrest High School, Grease
Elli Delzer as Aunt March, Eastmont High School, Little Women
Gabi Marshall as Ashley, Holy Names Academy, Emma! A Pop Musical
Victoria Steward as Kitty, Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Katie Dreessen as Vivienne, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde
Emily Brickwell as Admiral Boom/Mrs. Corry, North Mason High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh'sMary Poppins
Devin Reed as Angie, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Featured Ensemble Role
Cristian Ramirez as Park Keeper, AC Davis High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins
Conor Breen as General Ghengis Khan Schmitz, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
Griffin Gonzalez as French Taunter, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Elijah Yale as Historian/Not Dead Fred/French Taunter/Black Knight, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Thane Boersma as Earthworm, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
Max Kunetz as Chuck Cranston, Ridgefield High School, Footloose
Samuel Flores as Mayor, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Josh Eagle as Bishop, Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Honorable Mention
Aidan Yolo as Mayor, Eisenhower High School, Seussical
Marley Epperly as Charles Thomson, Heritage High School, 1776
Ya'am Zahavy-Mittleman as Henry T. Dobson/Sailor, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes
Bruce Vaughan as The Knight of Ni/Galahad's Mother/Guard 1, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Max Kendall as Herbert, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Spencer Langston as Harry the Horse, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Raviv Cohen as Zeus, Skyline High School, Xanadu
Lau Kau Tome as Big Jule, Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls
Josiah Cowart as Emerald City Guard, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Cameron Werenberger as FDR, Zillah High School, Annie
Outstanding Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Non-Singing Role
Payton Ives as Shoe, Blaine High School, Shoe
Eleanor Molver as Leopard, Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Kayla Morrison as Historian, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Akela Hunter as Lt. Brannigan, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Daniel Zielke as Mayor Shinn, Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Brendan Bibby as Mayor Shinn, Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
Michael Finch as Douglas Panch, Stadium High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Emily Hill as Aunt Em, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz
Honorable Mention
Patric Haerle as Kyle, Aberdeen High School, Legally Blonde
Kellan Goering as Gen. Cartwright, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Quinn Ketcherside as Milky White, Mount Rainier High School, Into the Woods
Jake Bennett as Clayton, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Dalton Elliott as Lt. Brannigan, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls
Drew Hollopeter as Dr. Kitchell, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing
Trevor Kytola as Blake Barton, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical
Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot
Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls
Prairie High School, Pippin
Ridgefield High School, Footloose
Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof
Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer
Honorable Mention
Arlington High School, Seussical
Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Everett High School, Calvin Berger
Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels
Woodinville High School, Les Misérables
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group
The Urchins, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors
The Urchins, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors
The Nuns, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act
The Nuns, Lincoln High School, Sister Act
The Insects, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
The Quartet, Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man
The Apes, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical
Honorable Mention
The Waiters, Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!
The Burger Palace Boys, Cedarcrest High School, Grease
The Bird Girls, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
Mr. and Mrs. Mayor, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical
The Waiters, HM Jackson High School, Hello, Dolly!
The Wickersham Brothers, Peninsula High School, Seussical
The Muses, Skyline High School, Xanadu
The Whos, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast
Blaine High School, Shoe
Decatur High School, Assassins
Edmonds Heights K-12, Working
Everett High School, Calvin Berger
Heritage High School, 1776
Honorable Mention
Bainbridge High School, Rent, School Edition
Grandview High School, Give My Regards to Broadway
Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
West Valley High School, Godspell
Special Honors: Educational Impact
Capital High School, Seussical
Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!
Mercer Island High School, 9 to 5
Peninsula High School, Seussical
Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls
Sunnyside High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins
Special Honors: Student Achievement
AC Davis......Delaney Lust
Blaine High School......Tia Mitchell
Cashmere High School ......Kaylee Wise
Decatur High School ......Klara Woodruff
Gig Harbor High School ......Bri Roppolo
Glacier Peak High School ......Erik Ortiz
Hockinson High School ......Isaac Goin
Hoquiam High School ......Chaela Watkins
Juanita High School ......Sarah Baker
Kentridge High School ......McKenna Minister
Klahowya Secondary School ...... Sarah Slane
Meadowdale High School ......Kateara Utley
Mercer Island High School ......Sophie Kelly-Hedrick
The Overlake School ......Kate McConnell
Peninsula High School ......Sydneyrose Gillis
Rogers High School .....Morgan Holady
Stadium High School ......Ethan Gebauer
Wenatchee High School ......Natalee Aalgaard
West Valley High School ......Matthew Blanchard
Yelm High School ......Matthew Tolar
Special Honor: Outstanding Educator
Kristin Glaeser, Walla Walla High School
Special Honor: Outstanding Parent Support
Meadowdale High School