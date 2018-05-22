Nominees Announced For The 2017/18 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards

The 5th Avenue Theatre is thrilled to announce the nominees for the 16th annual 5th Avenue Awards: Honoring High School Musical Theater, the highly anticipated award show proudly sponsored by Wells Fargo with additional support from Alaska Airlines.

The 5th Avenue Awards allow musical theater students from across Washington State to meet, celebrate and honor the exceptional musical theater productions presented during the 2017/18 school year. This Tony Awards-style annual ceremony was created by 5th Avenue Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in 2003 to offer theater students the kind of support and recognition that accomplished high school athletes have received for decades.

Each year, high schools from across Washington State submit their musicals for consideration by The 5th Avenue Awards Committee. A panel of acclaimed theater professionals selected by the committee visits high school productions across the state from urban districts to rural communities as far away as Spokane, Sequim, Clarkston and Vancouver. Evaluators return in May to deliberate the nominations before the live award ceremony on June 11, 2018.

In 16 years, the program has grown in size and scope from 24 productions and 3,100 students to 119 productions at 95 schools this year, with more than 10,000 participating students. This eagerly awaited event features performances from the most talented students in the region. Celebrity guests and business leaders from the Seattle arts community will present awards to recipients throughout the evening. This year, an estimated 2,000 high school students are expected to attend the ceremony, with nominated students and schools performing excerpts from their shows. These talented students will truly get a taste of what it's like to perform in front of a packed house.

For the 2017/18 high school musical theater season, 165 nominations and 169 honorable mentions were given in various categories. The 21 categories include awards for "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" and a variety of creative, design and offstage awards. This year, 29 special honors awards will be given for extraordinary student achievements and schools whose productions create an educational impact beyond the stage. The 5th also continues the tradition of honoring outstanding educators with special recognition. And as in years past, the recipients of the award for "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" will go on to represent Washington State at the national level for the National High School Musical Theater Awards (known as the "Jimmy" Awards) in New York City.

The 5th Avenue Awards celebrates the work, talent and commitment that students, parents and faculty devote to their high school's annual musical productions. Over the years, multiple schools have reported back to The 5th that their involvement in this awards program has significantly helped their individual efforts to secure funding, improve curriculum and increase student participation.

The 5th could not maintain and continue a program as extensive as this one without the generous support of Wells Fargo, the long-standing sponsor of The 5th Avenue Awards for the past 14 years. In 2017, Wells Fargo invested $3.6 million in hundreds of nonprofits and schools across Washington. In addition, Washington team members personally donated $808,000 and volunteered 36,000 hours of community service. Wells Fargo has 3,500 team members in Washington who serve customers through a network of 220 banking, mortgage and investment offices, and 246 ATMs, in 80 communities across the state. See how Wells Fargo is caring for our Washington communities.

The 5th would also like to thank Alaska Airlines, whose support makes it possible to send the recipients of the "Outstanding Actor" and "Outstanding Actress" awards to New York to participate in the National High School Musical Theater Awards following the awards ceremony at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

"Supporting our youth in our hometown is truly a delight and honor for us to engage in," said Ann Ardizzone, VP of Supply Chain Management at Alaska Airlines and 5th Avenue Theatre Board Member. "We wish them the very best of luck in New York and know they will do great."

Alaska Airlines, together with its regional partners, flies 40 million customers a year to 118 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, customers can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines recently received the J.D. Power award for customer satisfaction for the 10th consecutive year. In 2017, the airline donated $15 million to nonprofits and community organizations.



The 5th Avenue Awards Ceremony will be broadcast in its entirety as a live webcast on Facebook. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/5thave/ on June 11 to watch. A pre-show live stream will begin at 6 PM. The live stream of the ceremony will begin at 7 PM.

See the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Overall Musical

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Hanford High School, Curtains

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Prairie High School, Pippin

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Outstanding Direction

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

Hanford High School, Curtains

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Decatur High School, Assassins

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Hoquiam High School, Cry-Baby

Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

The Overlake School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Prairie High School, Pippin

Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Outstanding Music Direction

Everett High School, Calvin Berger

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Prairie High School, Pippin

Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels

Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls

Timberline High School, Xanadu

Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Choreography

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Prairie High School, Pippin

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!

Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical

Eastlake High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins

Everett High School, 42nd Street

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

The Overlake School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Peninsula High School, Seussical

Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Yelm High School, Zombie Prom

Outstanding Orchestra

Eastlake High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins

Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Peninsula High School, Seussical

Skyline High School, Xanadu

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Timberline High School, Xanadu

Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing

Honorable Mention

Bellarmine High School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Decatur High School, Assassins

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls

Lynnwood High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls

WF West High School, Shrek The Musical

Outstanding Scenic Design

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Hanford High School, Curtains

Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Auburn High School, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Capital High School, Seussical

Eisenhower High School, Seussical

Gig Harbor High School, Guys and Dolls

Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls

Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Lighting Design

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Hanford High School, Curtains

Prairie High School, Pippin

Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Timberline High School, Xanadu

West Valley High School, Godspell

Honorable Mention

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical

Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Grandview High School, Give My Regards to Broadway

Heritage High School, 1776

Juanita High School, The Addams Family

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Sehome High School, Annie

Wenatchee High School, The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Costume Design

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Prairie High School, Pippin

Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Arlington High School, Seussical

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Burlington-Edison High School, Bye Bye Birdie

Decatur High School, Assassins

Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Moses Lake High School, The Addams Family

Skyline High School, Xanadu

Sultan High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Juanita High School, The Addams Family

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels

Skyline High School, Xanadu

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Auburn Riverside High School, The Addams Family

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Harrison Preparatory School, Seussical

Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Peninsula High School, Seussical

Prairie High School, Pippin

Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Timberline High School, Xanadu

Outstanding Stage Crew

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Capital High School, Seussical

Glacier Peak High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Hanford High School, Curtains

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Prairie High School, Pippin

Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Honorable Mention

Auburn Mountainview High School, Emma! A Pop Musical

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Juanita High School, The Addams Family

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom

Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Lobby Display

Arlington High School, Seussical

Blaine High School, Shoe

Edmonds Heights K-12, Working

Eisenhower High School, Seussical

Ferndale High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Klahowya High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Capital High School, Seussical

Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Harrison Preparatory School, Seussical

HM Jackson High School, Hello, Dolly!

Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Lincoln High School, Sister Act

Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Marina Pierce as Rosa Bud, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Hannah Fewel as Audrey, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Sophia Mendez as Deloris van Cartier, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act

Elle Fisher as Elle Woods, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

Mallorie Mendoza as Leading Player, Prairie High School, Pippin

Lexie Love as Kala, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Lacey Krueger as Jojo, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Cassie Dixon as Ella Peterson, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing

Honorable Mention

Chloe Millard as Jo, Eastmont High School, Little Women

Lillybeth Held as Reno Sweeney, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Kennedy Miller as Lady of the Lake, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Maleah Haverly as Sarah Brown, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Lily Ray as Ariel Moore, Ridgefield High School, Footloose

Asia Selah as Olive, Stadium High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Callahan Gillispie as Dorothy, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Haley Paine as Miss Adelaide, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls

Mesgana Yosief as Eponine, Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Zach Forbes as Scrooge, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Matthew Wittress as The Cat in the Hat, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

Alberto Lechuga as Horton the Elephant, Eisenhower High School, Seussical

Daniel Geiszler as Quasimodo, Glacier Peak High School, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Jake Isom as Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, Hanford High School, Curtains

Rafael de Leon as Harold Hill, Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Brady Magruder as Robbie, University High School, The Wedding Singer

Mason Atwood as Robbie, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Rylan Fischer as Chairman, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Tru Stites as Seymour, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Matthew Triplett as Gomez, Juanita High School, The Addams Family

Mitchell Beard as Sir Robin, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Kyler Granados as Sky Masterson, Liberty High School, Guys and Dolls

Payton Borland as Nathan Detroit, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Calvin Lieurance as Ren McCormack, Ridgefield High School, Footloose

Spencer Hawkins as Man in Chair, University High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kendall Cavin as Paulette, Aberdeen High School, Legally Blonde

Rachel Faria as Harriet, Auburn Mountainview High School, Emma! A Pop Musical

McKenna Webb as Wednesday, Auburn Riverside High School, The Addams Family

Alyssa Garcia as Harriet, Holy Names Academy, Emma! A Pop Musical

Amanda Ades as Ursula, Kentlake High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Jaidyn Lam as Bobbi/Gabby, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels

Jessica Furnstahl as Scarecrow/Hunk, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Mallory Carbon as Holly, University High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Julia Wyman as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Christiannel Maningat as The Tin Man, Franklin High School, The Wiz

Shannon Lavelle as Sister Mary Robert, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act

Gabrielle Bond as Mother Superior, Lincoln High School, Sister Act

Peyton Terpstra as Spiker, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

Abbie Apana as Salome, Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom

Lauren Santistevan as Lumiere, Omak High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Audrey Hughes as Smitty, Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Heaven Luna as Linda, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Cullen Blaise as Dennis, Archbishop Murphy High School, All Shook Up

Omar Shafiuzzaman as Orin, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Tim Clarke as Cornelius Hackl, Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!

Tristan Nelson as Sir Dennis Galahad, Enumclaw High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Connor McKenna as Lumiere, Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Chase Peterson as Orin et al, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Edwin Hammarlund as Evelyn Oakleigh, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Alex Southwick as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls

Honorable Mention

Clayton Lukens as Mr. Mushnik, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Gio Navarro as Samuel Byck, Decatur High School, Assassins

Nate Ness as Julian Marsh, Everett High School, 42nd Street

Keaton Casper as Moonface Martin, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Jason Bui as Patsy, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

T.S. Wolff as Lazar Wolf, Klahowya High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Mason Rainer as Lord Farquaad, Nooksack Valley High School, Shrek The Musical

Damon Little as Bud Frump, Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Dillon Clare as George, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role

Abbey Barney as Gingy, Cavelero Mid High School, Shrek The Musical

Cassidy Spencer as Bridget, Clarkston High School, Bring It On: The Musical

Lucy Guyer as Anytime Annie, Everett High School, 42nd Street

Shelby Lubow as Grandma, Juanita High School, The Addams Family

Sara Leste as LeFou, Lake Washington High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Sara Newman as Babette, Newport High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jezele Chamberlain as Dragon, Nooksack Valley High School, Shrek The Musical

Lily Staton as Oolie, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels

Honorable Mention

Cara Pedrosa as Neleus, AC Davis High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins

Stevie Bono as The Ghost of Christmas Future/Blind Old Hag, Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Katie Bean as Patty Simcox, Cedarcrest High School, Grease

Elli Delzer as Aunt March, Eastmont High School, Little Women

Gabi Marshall as Ashley, Holy Names Academy, Emma! A Pop Musical

Victoria Steward as Kitty, Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Katie Dreessen as Vivienne, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

Emily Brickwell as Admiral Boom/Mrs. Corry, North Mason High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh'sMary Poppins

Devin Reed as Angie, Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Featured Ensemble Role

Cristian Ramirez as Park Keeper, AC Davis High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins

Conor Breen as General Ghengis Khan Schmitz, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

Griffin Gonzalez as French Taunter, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Elijah Yale as Historian/Not Dead Fred/French Taunter/Black Knight, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Thane Boersma as Earthworm, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

Max Kunetz as Chuck Cranston, Ridgefield High School, Footloose

Samuel Flores as Mayor, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Josh Eagle as Bishop, Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Honorable Mention

Aidan Yolo as Mayor, Eisenhower High School, Seussical

Marley Epperly as Charles Thomson, Heritage High School, 1776

Ya'am Zahavy-Mittleman as Henry T. Dobson/Sailor, Inglemoor High School, Anything Goes

Bruce Vaughan as The Knight of Ni/Galahad's Mother/Guard 1, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Max Kendall as Herbert, Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Spencer Langston as Harry the Horse, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Raviv Cohen as Zeus, Skyline High School, Xanadu

Lau Kau Tome as Big Jule, Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls

Josiah Cowart as Emerald City Guard, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Cameron Werenberger as FDR, Zillah High School, Annie

Outstanding Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Non-Singing Role

Payton Ives as Shoe, Blaine High School, Shoe

Eleanor Molver as Leopard, Glacier Peak High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Kayla Morrison as Historian, Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Akela Hunter as Lt. Brannigan, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Daniel Zielke as Mayor Shinn, Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Brendan Bibby as Mayor Shinn, Redmond High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

Michael Finch as Douglas Panch, Stadium High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Emily Hill as Aunt Em, Sumner High School, The Wizard of Oz

Honorable Mention

Patric Haerle as Kyle, Aberdeen High School, Legally Blonde

Kellan Goering as Gen. Cartwright, Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Quinn Ketcherside as Milky White, Mount Rainier High School, Into the Woods

Jake Bennett as Clayton, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Dalton Elliott as Lt. Brannigan, Tumwater High School, Guys and Dolls

Drew Hollopeter as Dr. Kitchell, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing

Trevor Kytola as Blake Barton, Walla Walla High School, Bells Are Ringing

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Bellarmine Preparatory School, A Christmas Carol The Musical

Kentridge High School, Monty Python's Spamalot

Monroe High School, Guys and Dolls

Prairie High School, Pippin

Ridgefield High School, Footloose

Sequim High School, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Stanwood High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Wenatchee High School, The Wedding Singer

Honorable Mention

Arlington High School, Seussical

Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Everett High School, Calvin Berger

Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Kamiak High School, Monty Python's Spamalot, School Edition

Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, City of Angels

Woodinville High School, Les Misérables

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group

The Urchins, Camas High School, Little Shop of Horrors

The Urchins, Hanford High School, Little Shop of Horrors

The Nuns, Lake Stevens High School, Sister Act

The Nuns, Lincoln High School, Sister Act

The Insects, Lynden Christian School, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

The Quartet, Puyallup High School, Meredith Willson's The Music Man

The Apes, Tahoma High School, Tarzan The Stage Musical

Honorable Mention

The Waiters, Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!

The Burger Palace Boys, Cedarcrest High School, Grease

The Bird Girls, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

Mr. and Mrs. Mayor, Eastside Catholic School, Seussical

The Waiters, HM Jackson High School, Hello, Dolly!

The Wickersham Brothers, Peninsula High School, Seussical

The Muses, Skyline High School, Xanadu

The Whos, Thomas Jefferson High School, Seussical

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast

Blaine High School, Shoe

Decatur High School, Assassins

Edmonds Heights K-12, Working

Everett High School, Calvin Berger

Heritage High School, 1776

Honorable Mention

Bainbridge High School, Rent, School Edition

Grandview High School, Give My Regards to Broadway

Marysville Pilchuck High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

West Valley High School, Godspell

Special Honors: Educational Impact

Capital High School, Seussical

Cashmere High School, Hello, Dolly!

Mercer Island High School, 9 to 5

Peninsula High School, Seussical

Stadium High School, Guys and Dolls

Sunnyside High School, Disney and Cameron McIntosh's Mary Poppins



Special Honors: Student Achievement

AC Davis......Delaney Lust

Blaine High School......Tia Mitchell

Cashmere High School ......Kaylee Wise

Decatur High School ......Klara Woodruff

Gig Harbor High School ......Bri Roppolo

Glacier Peak High School ......Erik Ortiz

Hockinson High School ......Isaac Goin

Hoquiam High School ......Chaela Watkins

Juanita High School ......Sarah Baker

Kentridge High School ......McKenna Minister

Klahowya Secondary School ...... Sarah Slane

Meadowdale High School ......Kateara Utley

Mercer Island High School ......Sophie Kelly-Hedrick

The Overlake School ......Kate McConnell

Peninsula High School ......Sydneyrose Gillis

Rogers High School .....Morgan Holady

Stadium High School ......Ethan Gebauer

Wenatchee High School ......Natalee Aalgaard

West Valley High School ......Matthew Blanchard

Yelm High School ......Matthew Tolar

Special Honor: Outstanding Educator

Kristin Glaeser, Walla Walla High School

Special Honor: Outstanding Parent Support

Meadowdale High School

