Nominations Announced For the 2020 AUDELCO 'VIV' Awards - BROADBEND, ARKANSAS, THE WRONG MAN, and More!
The awards honor excellence in Black Theatre.
AUDELCO has announced the nominees for its 2020 "VIV" Awards, honoring excellence in Black Theatre.
The AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee, Inc.) is an organization that acknowledges and honors Black Theatre and its artists in New York City. It was established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996), to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in black communities.
The annual Vivian Robinson/AUDELCO Recognition, "The VIV"Awards are the only formally established awards presented to the black theatre community. Every third Monday in November the nominees are awarded in various categories.
This year's virtual celebration takes place on November 30, 2020. Learn more at https://www.audelco.org/.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Best Musical
Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group)
The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker (Sharon Fallon Productions)
The Wrong Man (MCC Theater)
Best Play
Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven (Atlantic Theater Company)
Leaving The Blues (Tosos (The Other Side Of Silence))
One In Two (The New Group)
Reparations (Billie Holiday Theatre)
Stew (Page 73)
The New Englanders (Manhattan Theatre Club)
Best Revival of a Play
American Moor (Red Bull Theater)
A Photograph / Lovers In Motion (Negro Ensemble Company)
Blues For An Alabama Sky (Keen Company)
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf (The Public Theater)
Sassy Mamas (Black Spectrum Theatre Company)
Lead Actor in a Musical
Justin Cunningham (Broadbend, Arkansas)
Joshua Henry (The Wrong Man)
Lead Actress in a Musical
Iris Beaumier (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Danyel Fulton (Broadbend, Arkansas)
Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA)
Lead Actor in a Play
Obi Abili (Fear)
Kamal Bolden (Reparations)
Teagle F. Bougere (The New Englanders)
Chike Johnson (Run Boy Run & In Old Age)
John-Andrew Morrison (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Lead Actress in a Play
Rosalind Brown (Leaving The Blues)
Liza Colon-Zayas (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven)
Alfie Fuller (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Portia (Stew)
Kara Young (The New Englanders)
Featured Actor in a Musical
James A. Pierce III (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Ryan Vasquez (The Wrong Man)
Featured Actor in a Play
W. Tre Davis (Seared)
Charlie Hudson III ((A)Loft Modulation)
Elisha Lawson ((A)Loft Modulation)
Benjamin Mapp (Leaving The Blues)
Khiry Walker (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Sheldon Woodley (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Featured Actress in a Play
Lisa Arrindell (Reparations)
Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven)
Harriett D. Foy (The Young Man From Atlanta)
Toni Lachelle Pollitt (Stew)
Nikkole Salter (Stew)
Solo Performance
Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Where We Stand)
Douglas Wade (Thurgood)
Michael Benjamin Washington (Fires In The Mirror)
Outstanding Ensemble Performance
A Photograph / Lovers In Motion (Negro Ensemble Company)
Bars And Measures (Urban Stages)
One In Two (The New Group)
Sassy Mamas (Black Spectrum Theatre Company)
Playwright
Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders)
Idris Goodwin (Bars And Measures)
Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Where We Stand)
Zora Howard (Stew)
Donja R. Love (One In Two)
Director of a Musical
Jack Cummings, III (Broadbend, Arkansas)
Thomas Kail (The Wrong Man)
Tai Thompson (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Director of a Play
Saheem Ali (The New Englanders)
Colette Robert (Stew)
Michele Shay (Reparations)
Stevie Walker-Webb (One In Two)
La Williams (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Tamilla Woodard (Where We Stand)
Outstanding Musical Director
Mario E. Sprouse (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Alex Lacamoire (The Wrong Man)
Deah Love Harriott (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf)
Outstanding Musical Composer
Justin Ellington (Bars And Measures)
David Murray (A Photograph /Lovers In Motion)
Martha Redbone (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf)
Choreographer
Camille A. Brown (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf)
Leslie Dockery (A Photograph / Lovers In Motion)
Kim Grier-Martinez (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Candace Taylor (Tj Loves Sally 4 Ever)
Travis Wall (The Wrong Man)
Costume Design
Asa Benally (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Niiamar Felder (Reparations)
Dominique Fawn Hill (Stew)
Toni-Leslie James (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf)
Ben Phillipp (Leaving The Blues)
Raymond Pizarro (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Lighting Design
Stacey Derosier (Stew)
Alan C. Edwards (Fires In The Mirror)
Alan C. Edwards (The New Englanders)
David Moodey (Reparations)
Cha See (One In Two)
Set Design
D'vaughn Agu (The Black History Museum...According To The United States Of America)
Isabel Curley-Clay & Moriah Curley-Clay (Reparations)
Troy Hourie ((A)Loft Modulation)
Lawrence E. Moton Iii (Stew)
Joshua Warner (The Dark Star From Harlem: The Spectacular Rise Of Josephine Baker)
Sound Design
Andy Evan Cohen ((A)Loft Modulation)
Palmer Hefferan (The New Englanders)
David Lawson (Bars And Measures)
Mikaal Sulaiman (Fires In The Mirror)
David Wright (Reparations)
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season
Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...