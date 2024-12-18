Nneka Onuorah to Direct New Musical Comedy Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new musical comedy film is on the way from director Nneka Onuorah, Deadline reports. Onuorah, who directed this year's documentary about musician Megan Thee Stallion, will make her narrative film debut with the musical.

The "Halloween film" follows a young woman living in the current-day South who discovers a history of society and magic within her family. After learning of an ancient enemy that seeks revenge, she must utilize her newfound powers to protect her loved ones.

The script is written by Christina Nieves, who previously penned episodes of Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies and Generation. No word on who is writing the songs for the still-untitled film, which will be developed and produced by Big Beach production company.

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, Onuorah's credits include Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, My House, First and Last, The G Word, Black Equals Beauty, and Truth Be Told.