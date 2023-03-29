Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nikki M. James, John-Andrew Morrison, Jackie Cox & More to Take Part in 37th MAC Awards

The 37th Annual MAC Awards are Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Mar. 29, 2023  

The 37th Annual MAC Awards are Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The evening will feature a host of cabaret and Broadway favorites presenting and/or performing. Scheduled to appear are ANNA ANDERSON, AARON LEE BATTLE, KLEA BLACKHURST, TODD BUONOPANE, JIM CARUSO, JACKIE COX, FRANK DAIN, TOMMY J DOSE, NATALIE DOUGLAS, ADAM FELDMAN, ERIC MICHEL GILLETT, ANITA GILLETTE, SEAN HARKNESS, JEFF HARNAR, NIKKI M JAMES, ANDRE JORDAN, LORINDA LISITZA, KAREN MASON, JOHN McDANIEL, SHARON McNIGHT, CAROLYN MONTGOMERY, JOHN ANDREW MORRISON, KELLI RABKE, LEE ROY REAMS, SPIDER SALOFF, MARTA SANDERS, KT SULLIVAN, ELIZABETH WARD LAND, and LENNIE WATTS. (Subject to change.)

As previously announced Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL, and JILLIAN LAURAIN will receive the Hanson Award.

The evening is being produced and directed by MICHAEL KIRK LANE and AMY WOLK, with musical direction by NATE BUCCIERI.

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233692®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.symphonyspace.org%2Fevents%2Fvp-the-37th-annual-mac-awards?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For additional information, visit www.MACnyc.com.

