Nikki M. James, George Salazar, Benny Elledge, Kate Wetherhead and More Join Urban Stages' THE SILVERFISH

THE SILVERFISH will be available online Sept. 23th through Sept 27th.

Urban Stages has announced THE SILVERFISH, a virtual reading, and performance. This will be part of Urban Stages' September Play Fest & Fundraiser to raise funds and continue the theater's decades-long efforts of discovering and producing new plays by diverse up-and-coming artists. The Play will be available for a limited time on urbanstages.org where viewers can also support Urban Stages and the creation of new theater by donating.

From September 23rd to September 27th, THE SILVERFISH, by Megan Loughran, directed by Jennifer Werner will be available online starring Nikki M. James (Tony winner, Book of Mormon) and George Salazar (Be More Chill), with Benny Elledge (Waitress) and Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde). Stage directions by Holly Davis (Kinky Boots).

THE SILVERFISH by Megan Loughran: Beth and Brandon are young and in love and they have no money. They're living in Brooklyn pursuing careers they are passionate about. Which is another way of saying they have no money. When they're suddenly thrown a Godawful, expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan. It might not be a plan that "good people" would go for, but when you're young and in love and desperate and poor, the word "good" can mean a lot of things.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You