Nik Walker and Matt Manuel Will Join AIN'T TOO PROUD as Otis Williams and David Ruffin
The producers of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations announced today that they will welcome Hamilton alum Nik Walker and Detroit native Matt Manuel to the musical as Otis Williams and David Ruffin, respectively, beginning Friday, February 28, 2020. Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes, the Tony Award® nominated original Temptations actors, will depart the production on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
"Everyone is ecstatic to have Nik and Matt join Ain't Too Proud in these iconic roles. Nik brings an extensive theater background, most recently as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and is the perfect fit to lead our cast as Otis Williams. I've known Nik since he was a graduate student at NYU and worked with him at La Jolla Playhouse. I couldn't be more excited about welcoming him to the company. Matt is an exciting discovery, a bonafide triple threat, coming straight from The Temptations' hometown of Detroit. It's dazzling to watch him step elegantly into the role of David Ruffin," said director Des McAnuff.
"We will always be grateful to Derrick and Ephraim, who have paved the way so beautifully for us since the beginning, and will forever be a part of our family," said lead producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce.
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.
The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for twelve 2019 Tony Awards including for Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage.
With a book by three-time Obie Award®-winner Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.
Nik Walker and Matt Manuel join James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks as The Temptations. Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
