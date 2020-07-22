NewYorkRep Will Present a Reading of 10-Minute Musical MAY DAY, With Marc delaCruz, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More

The musical is inspired by the mistaken missile emergency alert set off in Hawaii in 2018.

NewYorkRep has commissioned May Day, a new ten-minute, mini-musical by award-winning collaborators Melissa Li & Kit Yan, inspired by the mistaken missile emergency alert set off in Hawaii in 2018. To attend the Zoom reading on August 13 at 6PM EDT, email gm@newyorkrep.org to receive the necessary link in advance.

Wind, a non-binary nerd, had just reconnected with Auri, an old high school friend, when they receive a terrifying alert: a missile will strike Honolulu in ten minutes. When they meet up with Wind's grandpa Wally, they are faced with an important choice. Will they run away or stay in place?

Directed by NewYorkRep's Producing Artistic Director, Markus Potter, May Day features Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Hennessy (Ampersand - winner Best Fringe NYC Actor Overall), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical). Justin Hsu is the production stage manager.

May Day is presented as part of the Play at Home project. Play at Home commissions new works - which all clock-in under 10 minutes - and makes the scripts available, free of charge, for participants to download and stage the commissions from the socially distant-safety of their homes. To enjoy, visit PlayAtHome.org. Through Play at Home, NewYorkRep has joined forces with The Public Theater, Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Wooly Mammoth Theatre Company and many others to "micro-commission" these short plays and musicals.

"During this trying time, NewYorkRep is proud to partner with such esteemed theatre companies in delivering the arts to audiences - even those who may not be able to access theater when it is available live on stage," says NewYorkRep Executive Producer, Gayle Waxenberg. "In this time of isolation, it is a priority for NewYorkRep to make theatre accessible to all. While nothing can replace the community of live theater, we shouldn't deprive people of relevant storytelling. During this devastating time, NewYorkRep is committed to finding creative ways to keep theater alive and keep artists employed."

"It has been an honor to work with Melissa and Kit on this exciting new musical," says NewYorkRep Producing Artistic Director, Markus Potter. "May Day has a message of hope, comfort and calm that we all need in this daunting moment in time. After this reading, the team will look toward creating an animated short as a next step in this musical's development."

Get a sneak peek at music from the musical below!

