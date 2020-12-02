New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 30 - Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Linda Eder, Liz Callaway, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the new Christmas album from Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, new music from Linda Eder, Liz Callaway, and more.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Henrik Ibsen: Nine Full-Cast BBC Radio Dramatisations

This is an audiobook of adaptations of Ibsen's The Wild Duck, Rosmersholm, Brand, and John Gabriel Borkman, A Doll's House (relocated to 1879 India in Tanika Gupta's dramatisation), Ghosts (adapted by Richard Eyre with the Almeida Theatre cast), Hedda Gabler, The Lady from the Sea, and An Enemy of the People. Casts include David Threlfall, Nicholas Farrell, Helen Baxendale, Indira Varma, Lesley Manville and Harriet Walter.

Purchase on Amazon.

Linda Eder: Retro Volume 2

This is Eder's 19th album. Broadway songs and standards. Songs written by Frank Wildhorn, Jake Wildhorn, and others. Tracks include "You're All I Ever Wanted," "I will Never Be The One," "This World Will Remember Us," "Still Hurting," "Sweet Song of Life," "Out of The Blue," "Broken Vow," "Slowly," "Every Beat of My Heart," "The First Time I Saw Paris," "What Was Good Enough For You," "Time," "You Are My Home," "If This Were A Gershwin Tune," "My Song Was Just For You," "Someday," and "Amazing Grace."

Purchase on Linda Eder's website.

Ryan Shaw: Imagining Marvin

Multi Grammy-nominated actor/singer Ryan Show pays tribute to Marvin Gaye. Tracks include "Save The Children/Mercy Mercy Me," "Get Home" (with Robert Randolph), "I Want You," "Love In Pain" (with Rob Thomas and Derek Trucks), "Sexual Healing," "Sin," "Good Lovin' Ain't Easy To Come By" (with Shoshana Bean), "Strong Men Can ," "Choosin'," "I Heard It Through The Grapevine," and "The Shadow Of Your Smile." Produced by Ryan Shaw and Shedrick Mitchel.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"Come Up for Air"

Josh Dela Cruz and Amanda Dela Cruz cover this song from Ranked (book by Kyle Holmes and music and lyrics by David Taylor Gomes). A portion of the proceeds from the streaming of the song and video on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube will benefit Covenant House, which provides shelter, food, immediate crisis care, and an array of other services to homeless and runaway youth.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Anyone Can Whistle

This is the studio cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's score. The cast includes Maria Friedman, John Barrowman, Arthur Laurents, and Julia McKenzie, alongside the National Symphony orchestra conducted by John Owen Edwards.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Boy in the Dress

This is the cast recording of a musical based on the bestselling book by David Walliams, adapted by Mark Ravenhill. Tracks include "Ordinary," "If I Don't Cry," "We Are the Winners," "Three for the Price of Two," "A House Without a Mum," "I Hate Kids," "Is There Anything More Beautiful Than Lisa James?," "Disco Symphony," "A Girl Who's Gonna Be," "Miss Windsor's Belle Chanson," "A Boy in a Dress," "Beach Holiday Sunday," "When Things Fall Apart," "You Don't Have A Prayer," "You Can't Expel Us All," "If I Don't Cry (Reprise)," "I Like to Put on a Dress," "Extraordinary," "Disco Finale," "If I Don't Cry (Demo)," and "A House Without a Mum" (demo).

The album features music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers and Chris Heath. Musical supervision and arrangements are by Bruce O'Neil, with musical direction and arrangements by Alan Williams and orchestrations by Tom Deering and Guy Chambers.

Purchase on iTunes.

Liz Callaway: Comfort and Joy

This album features Liz Callaway in collaboration with her neighbor, guitarist and producer Peter Calo. Tracks include "Merry Christmas Darling," "Hard Candy Christmas," "Walking in the Air (Theme from The Snowman) [featuring Jann Klose]," "God Bless My Family," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Carol of the Bells," "Love is Christmas," "Christmas Eve (Could Not Ask for More)," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "O Holy Night," and "Christmas Time is Here."

Purchase on Amazon or LizCallaway.com.

Matilda the Musical vinyl

This is a vinyl edition of the 2013 Broadway cast recording of Tim Minchin score on blue vinyl. This is the first release of Matilda in any format to include all songs in show order, and first physical format to have the special bonus tracks "Perhaps a Child" and "Naughty" (sung by all four Tony Award-honored Matildas).

Purchase on BroadwayRecords.com.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together at Christmas

Tracks include "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Christmas," "Mistletoe and Wine," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "I Believe," "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" (with Gregory Porter), "White Christmas," "Silent Night," "The Spirit of Christmas," "O Holy Night," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours," and "Once Upon A December."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Christmas Trilogy

This is a brand new deluxe three CD + DVD edition. Unclear how this differs from previous releases.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available:

Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On

This film tells the story of Kaye Ballard, the singer, actor, and comedian, spanning eight decades. Rare archival footage and recent interviews with Kaye's pals Ann-Margret, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, and others, as well as with Kaye herself. 90 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Dance Adventures: True Stories About Dancing Abroad

This is a book of stories from renowned performers, dance educators, and other avid dance adventurers. This is a book about epic dance adventures across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa highlighting various dance traditions, as well as unique aspects of each country's geography, history, demographics and educational systems.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Oxford Book of Theatrical Anecdotes

This is the ultimate anthology of theatrical anecdotes ... covering every kind of theatrical story and experience from the age of Shakespeare and Marlowe to the age of Stoppard and Mamet, from Richard Burbage to Richard Briers, from Nell Gwynn to Daniel Day-Lewis, from Sarah Bernhardt to Judi Dench.

Purchase on Amazon.

Shellie Shelby Shares the Spotlight

This book tells the story of a young woman discovering for the first time the incredible magic and power of musical theatre, as she embarks on a wild adventure through the treacherous social jungle of her first high school musical.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Gilbert and Sullivan: The Great Savoy Operas ultimate collection

Here is the story of each of G&S's greatest works-from inspiration to opening night and beyond-woven into a fascinating account of their lives, times, and rise to global celebrity. Book by Mike Lepine features many rare photos and illustrations from contemporary posters, programs, memorabilia, and merchandise. DVD has 11 complete operas, featuring Peter Allen, Joel Grey, Frankie Howard, Gillian Knight, Keith Michell, Vincent Price, and Clive Revill in The Gondoliers, HMS Pinafore, Iolanthe, The Mikado Patience, The Pirates of Penzance, Princess Ida, Ruddigore The Sorcerer, Trial by Jury, and The Yeoman of the Guard. London Symphony Orchestra and The Ambrosian Opera Chorus.

Purchase on Amazon.

Musicals: The Definitive Illustrated Story

This is the second edition of the 2015 book, which features a foreword by Elaine Paige. From Show Boat and The Wizard of Oz to Les Misérables and Hamilton ... beautifully illustrated book covers the complete history of the genre, from its earliest origins in dance halls and vaudeville, to the record-breaking West End musicals and spectacular Broadway shows of today. The history, plots, and stars of musical theatre and movie musicals; choreography and set and costume design; profiles of successful creators.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles