New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of December 21 - MOULIN ROUGE! Songbook, ESTELLA SCROOGE Cast Recording, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the songbook to Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Also, check out the Estella Scrooge cast album featuring Danny Burstein, Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, and more.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

The Littlest Revue

Music and Lyrics mostly by Ogden Nash and Vernon Duke. Sketches and additional music and lyrics by John Latouche, Sheldon Harnick, Charles Strouse, Sammy Cahn, Nat Hiken and Billy Friedberg, George Baxt, Allan Manings and Bob Van Scoyk, Eudora Welty, Mike Stewart, Michael Brown, and Bud McCreery. Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, Charlotte Rae, Larry Storch (not on the album), and George Marcy.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Marilyn Michaels: Let There Be Night

Tracks range from the Great American Songbook to classical Mozart, re-imagined in a jazz vein, and topped off by the last cut: the Sergio Mendes hit "So Many Stars," featuring 32 of Michaels' iconic voice impressions including Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, and the characters from The Wizard of Oz. Marilyn Michaels holiday package includes "Let There Be Night CD, bonus sample CD of upcoming musical comedy (while supplies last), personally autographed photo. Arrangements by Mark Berman and Barry Levitt, with liner notes by James Gavin.

Purchase on MarilynMichaels.com.

Estella Scrooge

Original soundstage recording from world premiere streaming musical. Music and lyrics by Paul Gordon. Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Lauren Patten, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, and Danny Burstein. "Bleak House," "Never Look Down," "Mail Call," "Almost a Family," "Not on My Watch," "Trickle Down," "Barbie Doll," "Do You Believe?," "Wall Street Baby Superstar," "Great Expectations," "Minor Character," "An Art to Christmas," "Gardens and Stars," "It's Okay With Me," "Best and Worst of Times," "It's a Beautiful Night," "Best and Worst of Times (Reprise)," "Great Expectations (Reprise)," "Life," "An Art to Christmas (Reprise)," "Never Look Down (Reprise)," "Almost a Family (Reprise)," "It's a Far, Far Better Thing," "Harthouse."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"We Begin Again"

Song by James Graham (Ink, Finding Neverland) and Jim Fortune from a short musical film of the same name. Cast of hundreds includes stars of the West End and television Anita Dobson ("EastEnders"), Zubin Varla (Jesus Christ Superstar), Susan Wokoma ("Enola Holmes"), and Noah Thomas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Released 12/17/20.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Films Now Available:

Mister Roberts

1955 film based on novel by by Thomas Heggen and 1948 play by Thomas Heggen and Joshua Logan. Henry Fonda, James Cagney, William Powell, and Jack Lemmon. Special Features: commentary by Jack Lemmon; original theatrical trailer (HD). 121 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Shop Around the Corner

1940 romantic comedy film based on 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László. Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Frank Morgan.

Purchase on Amazon.

Young Man With a Horn

1950 musical drama directed by Michael Curtiz. Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Lauren Bacall and Hoagy Carmichael. 112 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Disney Goes Classical songbook

Songbook of songs from the album Disney Goes Classical. Classical versions of iconic Disney themes, arranged for solo piano, and piano/vocal/guitar where appropriate. Tracks include "Almost There," "The Bare Necessities," "Beauty and the Beast," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?," "Colors of the Wind," "Go the Distance," "How Far I'll Go," "I See the Light," "Let It Go," "Overture from Mary Poppins," "Part of Your World," "Reflection," "When She Loved Me," "When You Wish Upon a Star," and "A Whole New World."

Purchase on Amazon.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: A Play

Movie tie-in version of August Wilson's play, to be presented on Netflix beginning 12/4/20.

Purchase on Amazon.

Moulin Rouge! songbook

Vocal selections from Moulin Rouge! the musical. Includes "Backstage Romance," "Chandelier," "Come What May," "Crazy Rolling," "Elephant Love Medley," "Firework," "Nature Boy," "Only Girl in a Material World," "Shut Up and Raise Your Glass," "The Sparkling Diamond," "Sympathy for the Duke," "El Tango de Roxanne," and "Your Song."

Purchase on Amazon.

Muse of Fire: Reflections on Theatre

Collection of Terrence McNally's meditations on the need of the playwright to first change hearts in order to change minds and thereby foster a more compassionate community ... originally written to be delivered on both highly formal occasions (academic commencement exercises, award ceremonies, memorial services) and as off-the-cuff comments at highly informal gatherings.

Purchase on Amazon.

Onstage with Martha Graham

Memoir of a dancer who got his start with Martha Graham. A rare firsthand view of the dance world in the 1940s and through the end of the twentieth century. He danced as Graham's partner in Appalachian Spring, Deaths and Entrances, Every Soul Is a Circus, and Errand into the Maze. Hodes shares his delight in dance as both hard work and a fantastic adventure.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert: All The Girls

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's personal celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and varied expressions. Adapted from the show of the same name. Songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, a medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets, art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken (who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording). Tracks include "You Are My Best Friend," "Lovely Lies," "What Did You Do to Your Face," "Everybody Says Don't," "There Are Delicacies," "I Have Loved Hours at Sea," "Marilyn Miller," ""Shows we could have starred in together" medley - Rebecca & Sally," "A QUOI Bon Dire," "War Song," "Isn't This Better?," "Millwork," "Not Funny," and "Be Careful." CD format to be released 1/15/21.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Greek Theater in Ancient Sicily

By Kathryn G. Bosher. Edith Hall and Clemente Marconi, editors.

Examines the origins and development of ancient drama, and particularly comedy, within a Sicilian and southern Italian context. Each chapter explores a different category of theatrical evidence, from the literary (fragments of Epicharmus and cult traditions) to the artistic (phylax vases) and the archaeological (theater buildings).

Purchase on Amazon.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

By Pamela Hawthorne

Souvenir guidebook about The Theatre Royal Drury Lane of London's Covent Garden, the oldest theater in the world in continuous use. From actor-manager David Garrick to Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has now restored the theater to its Georgian glory. From iconic shows to the first pantomimes, from rituals and superstitions to royal fisticuffs, from performers, composers and playwrights to backstage crew, the rich and colorful history of London's oldest theater is brought to life. New photography following comprehensive restoration programme. Glimpses behind the scenes of areas not accessible to the public. Published to coincide with reopening of Theatre Royal tours.

Purchase on Amazon.