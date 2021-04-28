New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of April 26 - IN THE HEIGHTS Soundtrack, Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Books Now Available:

Boston's Theater District (Images of America)

By Dale Stinchcomb

Downtown Boston once thrived as a dazzling bohemia of burlesque halls, movie palaces, dime museums, and regal stages. By 1915, more than 20 theaters crowded along a quarter-mile stretch of lower Washington Street. The theater district gave birth to vaudeville and incubated some of America's most darling musicals and daring new dramas en route to Broadway.

A History of Theater on Cape Cod

By Sue Mellen with oreword by Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

From the beginning of theater on the Cape in 1916 when a group of artists and writers in Provincetown mounted a production of a one-act play, Bound East for Cardiff, by a little-known playwright, Eugene O'Neill. It grew into the constantly expanding theater universe it is today. The theatrical descendants of O'Neill and the Provincetown Players continue to present classical drama, contemporary hits and new, experimental works to audiences that have come to expect the best. A tour of the theaters from Provincetown to Falmouth, revealing the rich past behind a unique cultural treasure.

The Shakespeare Codex

By Terry Pratchett and Stephen Briggs

New Discworld stage adaptation written to commemorate Terry Pratchett's life and works based loosely on The Science of Discworld II: the Globe, Lords & Ladies, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Little Black Book

World premiere recording. Score for the new rock musical by Billy Recce about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Alice Ripley, Orfeh, Mandy Gonzalez, Jessica Vosk, Brittney Johnson, Diana DeGarmo, Vonzell Solomon, Kuhoo Verma, Samantha Pauly, Natalie Weiss and Lillias White.

Mame: 1969 London Studio Cast

Jerry Herman score. Ahead of the show's London opening, the Major Minor label recorded a studio cast album produced by Norman Newell at Abbey Road Studios. Recorded on January 5th 1969, the all-British cast featured Beryl Reid as Mame, with Joan Turner was cast as Vera Charles, Pat Whitmore, Charles Young and Fred Lucas. Digitally remastered from stereo tape. Bonus tracks: Joan Turner's rare 1954 sides of "The Homecoming Waltz" and "The Shadow Waltz" (from the BBC TV serial The Teckman Biography) recorded for the Philips label with Wally Stott and his Orchestra.

The Rebecca Kilgore Trio, Vol. 1

Rebecca Kilgore with pianist Randy Porter and bassist Tom Wakeling. "Dear Bix," "Day In - Day Out," "Somebody Just Like You," "Run, Little Raindrop, Run," "Azure-Té / Azure," "Talking to Myself About You," "Old Soft Shoe," "I Wanna Get Married," "Like the Brightest Star," "That Sunday That Summer," "The Gentleman Is a Dope" (available now) "Because We're Kids," "There's a Small Hotel."

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites

Three newly orchestrated suites from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard. 81-piece orchestra. Recorded live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Colombe

Music and libretto adaptation by Jean-Michel Damase from the play Madame Colombe by Jean Anouilh and his ballet Piège De Lumière. With companion piece: Damase's ballet, Piège de Lumière, written in 1952 and premiered at the Grand Ballet du Marquis de Cuevas in Paris. Remastered rom reel-to-reel tapes of a October 6, 1967, radio broadcast in Paris. The ballet was also taken from reel-to-reel tapes and has also been spruced up.

Curtain Call Mixes

Lewis Flinn's hand-selected compendium of curtain call cues From Broadway productions of The Little Dog Laughed and Lysistrata Jones; Off-Broadway productions of Mondo Drama, Mr. & Mrs. Fitch (Second Stage), The New York Idea (MCC), The Busy World Is Hushed (Playwright's Horizons), Show People (Second Stage), Die Mommie Die, The Third Story, and The Divine Sister; and regional productions of The Imaginary Invalid (The Cleveland Playhouse), Jerusalem (The Cleveland Playhouse), and A Comedy of Errors (Hartford Stage).

In The Heights original motion picture soundtrack

Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Cast includes Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. Film arrangements and score by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. "In The Heights" (available now), "Benny's Dispatch," "Breathe" (performed by Rubén Blades and Doreen Montalvo), "No Me Diga," "It Won't Be Long Now," "96,000," "Piragua," "When You're Home," "The Club," "Blackout," "Paciencia Y Fe," "Alabanza," "Carnaval Del Barrio," "When The Sun Goes Down," "Champagne," "Finale," "Home All Summer" (performed by Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Marc Anthony).

