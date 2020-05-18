New York Theatre Barn to Stream New Musicals From Michael R. Jackson, Bobby Cronin and More

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series through June 10th, 2020. Upcoming installments of the series include the new musicals Mary and Max, Second Line, Newton's Cradle, Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, Teeth and Māyā. The live 40-minute series is available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and includes excerpts from two new musicals and features the creators of the two shows.

May 20, 2019 @ 7PM ET

Mary and Max

Music and Lyrics by Bobby Conin

Lyrics by Crystal Skillman

Featuring live performances performed remotely by Tony Award® winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, Young Frankenstein) and Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair, Theatre Calgary's Mary and Max)

Adapted from the 2009 Australian claymation film by Academy Award winner Adam Elliot, Mary and Max had its world premiere at Theatre Calgary in 2018 (winning the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Musical) and a critically-acclaimed European premiere in 2019 at Landestheater Linz, Austria.

Second Line

Words by Sam Carner and Music by Derek Gregor (Unlock'd, Island Song)

Featuring live performances performed remotely by Austin Scott (Hamilton, Girl From The North Country) and Lagoona Bloo (America's Got Talent, NBC's 'The Voice')

Based on the novel Toast by Rex Rose, Second Line is a new musical jazz/electro-pop fusion score, Second Line chronicles a fractured New Orleans woman who quickly falls in with a crew of misfits seeking to transfigure the pain of existence, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

May 29, 2019 @ 7PM ET

Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan

Book, Music and Lyrics by Rona Siddiqui

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, The Feath3r Theory)

Dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska (Agent 355)

Featuring live performances performed remotely by Sherz Aletaha (Disaster!), Angel Desai (Company), Jamen Nanthakumar (Hood) and Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit)

Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany, vaudevillian fantasia of bi-ethnic identity exploration with musical styles ranging from vaudeville, folk, rap, pop, country, to middle eastern groove. "Halfghan" Medina Eskandani confronts what it means to identify as a person of color (her Middle Eastern side) when she has spent her whole life trying to be white (her Italian side).

Newton's Cradle

Music and Lyrics by Heath Saunders

Book and Additional Lyrics by Kim Saunders

Newton's Cradle is an experiential new musical about a young man on the Autism spectrum working through the loss of his mother. Newton's Cradle challenges our own expectations about grief and loss with a hypnotic mixed acoustic/electronic score to create a melodic picture of life seen through the filter of a very special brain. Featured in the 2016 New York Musical Festival where it won 6 festival awards including Best Musical, Best Lyrics, and Best Direction.

June 10, 2019 @ 7PM ET

Teeth

Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs (Pop!)

Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson (2020 Pulitzer Prize Winner for Drama, A Strange Loop)

Based on the film Teeth by Mitchell Lichtenstein

Featuring live performances performed remotely by Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power) and Eric William Morris (King Kong)

Adapted from the 2007 Sundance Award-winning indie horror film, Teeth tells the story of Dawn O'Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen with a powerful secret: she has teeth in her vagina. When the men in Dawn's life try to exploit her, she is forced to choose between survival or destruction. Featured in NAMT's 2019 Festival of New Musicals.

Māyā

Book by Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound) and Eric Sorrels

Music by Cheeyang Ng

Lyrics by Eric Sorrels

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee (Artistic Director, Hypokrit Theatre Company)

Featuring live performances performed remotely by Lucille Lortel Award winner Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and Kimberly Chatterjee (Life Sucks)

Told with contemporary language and a score that fuses Western pop and Indian classical music, Māyā is about the ties that hold us, the illusions that bind us and the truth that can finally set us free.

The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You