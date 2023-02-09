New York Theatre Ballet's SLEEPING BEAUTY To Take the Stage, March 11 And 12

New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) presents Sleeping Beauty in six performances at Florence Gould Hall, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Set to the classic Tchaikovsky score and choreographed by James Sutton, New York Theatre Ballet's one-hour, family-friendly production of Sleeping Beauty is set in a magical fairy kingdom beneath the roots of a great tree. This beloved classic, filled with magic and poetry, tells the story of Princess Aurora from her fateful birth to her triumphant wedding. The ballet features scenery by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, costumes designed by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, and lighting by Alex Dheming.

Performances of Sleeping Beauty at Florence Gould Hall, 55 E. 59th Street in New York City, are scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M. and 3:30 P.M. and Sunday, March 12 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M. and 3:30 P.M.

All seats for Sleeping Beauty are priced at $35 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under. For tickets and more information, please visit: Calendar & Tickets | New York Theatre Ballet (nytb.org).

Under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, New York Theatre Ballet's mission is to perform small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its NYTB School directed by Diana Byer, and the LIFT Community Service Program. Together, these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future.