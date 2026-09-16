New York Singing Teachers Association to Present Latin American and Iberian Art Song Masterclass
Dr. Patricia Caicedo leads the session at the National Opera Center in New York City.
The New York Singing Teachers Association will present Latin American and Iberian Art Song: Repertoire, Language and Performance, a masterclass led by Dr. Patricia Caicedo, on Sunday, October 11 from 6-8 p.m. at The National Opera Center in New York City.
Caicedo is a soprano, musicologist and physician and the founder and director of the Barcelona Festival of Song. The masterclass will focus on repertoire, language and performance in Latin American and Iberian art song.
The event will take place in a seventh-floor rehearsal room at The National Opera Center, located at 330 Seventh Avenue at 29th Street.
Admission is free for New York Singing Teachers Association members and $20 for non-members. A reception will follow the masterclass.
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