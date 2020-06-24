New York Has Released Guidelines For Resuming Film and Television Production
Variety has reported that guidelines have been released via the Governor's website for resuming film and television production in New York, which had been put on hold when New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Read the full story HERE.
Soundstage and film productions have been instructed that any indoor facilities used for shooting must be at no more than 50% capacity, and cast and crew members are required to maintain 6 feet of distance between one another in common areas, trailers, meal areas and equipment areas.
Performers are encouraged to wear masks when not shooting. Set visits are prohibited, and film location scouting must take place virtually.
Employees operating equipment on set are urged to follow the cleaning and disinfecting measures provided by public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All employees, cast and crew members must be screened for COVID-19 before coming in close contact with one another, and the tests must be administered at least once a week.
