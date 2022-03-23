New York Composers Circle to Present A Concert Of New Music For Voice And Instruments

New York Composers Circle will present A Concert of New Music for Voice and Instruments on Thursday, April 21 @ 7:00 PM at Manhattan's Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

Works by NYCC members to be performed are Catherine Neville's Three Pieces on Paintings by Kandinsky, Paul Aljian's By Night. By Day, Simona Smirnova's Jauna Meil?-, David Mecionis's Five Mirror Canons, Madelyn Byrne's Hallie Quinn Brown, Eric Heilner's Short Story for Violin & Piano Nº 1, Patricia Leonard's Remember Me, from "Written in the Stars," Christopher Sahar's Shortcuts for Solo Piano and Anton Rovner's Mysterious Star, song cycle on poems by Edgar Allan Poe.

The Aljian, Smirnova, Mecionis, Heilner, Sahar and Rovner pieces will be World Premieres. Information about NYCC composers can be found at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/composers/member-directory.html.

Performers will be Jacqueline Milena Thompson, soprano; Simon Mulligan, piano; Kyle Miller, electric guitar; Matthew Kowalski, vibraphone; David Steinberg, violin; Daniel Barrett, cello; Simona Smirnova, soprano; Vivienne Aerts, alto; Takuma Matsui, tenor; Erik Schark, bass; Rich Wardlow, trumpet and Marina Kifferstein, violin.

Tickets for the April 21 concert are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycc-presents-new-music-for-voice-instruments-tickets-224119646897, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.

