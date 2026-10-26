New York Comedy Festival to Return With Dave Chappelle, Marc Maron, Dane Cook

The New York Comedy Festival will return November 6–15 for its 22nd year, with more than 200 comedians performing in 100+ shows across all five boroughs. Founded by Caroline Hirsch, the festival grew out of her four decades running Carolines on Broadway. Since launching in 2004, it has become the nation's largest and longest-running comedy festival.

This year's lineup features some of comedy's biggest names, including Dave Chappelle, Marc Maron, Dane Cook, Ilana Glazer, Jordan Klepper, Ms. Pat, Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison, Joanne McNally, Jordan Jensen, Adam Friedland, Jess Hilarious, Daniel Sloss, Eddie Pepitone, Jeremy Piven and Hannibal Buress. Beyond stand-up, programming includes a screening and Q&A for Dane Cook's Funny Money documentary, Good One Podcast Live!, The Moth x Comic Relief and showcases highlighting emerging comedians. Additional events include Battle for the Funniest Borough, New York's Funniest Stand-Ups, Comics to Watch, and more.

The festival will also present two free panels in partnership with NBC as part of its 100th anniversary celebration: NBC100 Presents: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and NBC100 Presents: The Next Great NBC Comedy, featuring cast members, creators and writers from NBC's comedy lineup.

Additionally, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Stand Up for Heroes, the annual comedy and music event benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Josh Johnson, Alex Warren and The Resilient.

2026 Festival Highlights

Stand Up for Heroes' 20th Anniversary, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Josh Johnson, Alex Warren and The Resilient.

A Standout Comedy Lineup, including Dave Chappelle, Marc Maron, Dane Cook, Ilana Glazer, Jordan Klepper, Ms. Pat, Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison, Joanne McNally, Jordan Jensen, Adam Friedland, Jess Hilarious, Daniel Sloss, Eddie Pepitone, Jeremy Piven, Josh Gondelman, Hannibal Buress and many more.

Special Events and Live Experiences, including a screening and Q&A for Dane Cook's Funny Money documentary, Good One Podcast Live!, The Moth x Comic Relief, ANXIETY CLUB and showcases spotlighting the next generation of comedians.

NBC100 Panels

NBC100 Presents: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins — Festival audiences will get an exclusive preview of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins with an advance screening of episode three, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team. Panelists include Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall, alongside series co-creators and executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

NBC100 Presents: The Next Great NBC Comedy — A conversation celebrating the evolution of NBC comedy through the creators and talent behind some of the network's most influential series, including Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Participants include Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, co-creators, writers and executive producers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Sunset P.I., alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Chelsea Peretti, Sunset P.I.'s Jane Levy, and 30 Rock's Judah Friedlander and Jane Krakowski.

Battle for the Funniest Borough

As part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, five comedians will take the stage, each proudly representing one of the five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. They'll bring the jokes, the attitude, and enough hometown pride to start a five-borough feud. Only one comedian can come out on top. This is more than a stand-up competition. It's a battle for neighborhood pride, citywide supremacy, and, most importantly, bragging rights.

New York's Funniest Stand-Ups

A featured showcase highlighting top emerging stand-up talent in New York City.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 47 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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