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STREET DANCE TAKEOVER to Bring Beats and Battles to Lincoln Center

Free event at David Geffen Hall and The Dance Floor caps Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.

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STREET DANCE TAKEOVER to Bring Beats and Battles to Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center will present Street Dance Takeover: Beats, Battles, and Breaking on Sunday, August 2, as part of its Summer for the City festival.

The free, daylong event will celebrate Hip-Hop and street dance culture through performances, workshops, and interactive programming across David Geffen Hall and The Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza. Running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event concludes Lincoln Center's Summer of Dance series.

Programming will include an all-styles dance battle, beatboxing, street dance workshops, interactive performances exploring the history and evolution of Hip-Hop culture, an African street dance workshop, and a concert dance performance in the Wu Tsai Theater.

The event will highlight multigenerational artists and culture-makers from New York City and beyond while showcasing the ways breaking and other street dance forms continue to inspire creativity, community, and cultural expression.

Street Dance Takeover: Beats, Battles, and Breaking is free and open to the public.

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