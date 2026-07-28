STREET DANCE TAKEOVER to Bring Beats and Battles to Lincoln Center
Free event at David Geffen Hall and The Dance Floor caps Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.
Lincoln Center will present Street Dance Takeover: Beats, Battles, and Breaking on Sunday, August 2, as part of its Summer for the City festival.
The free, daylong event will celebrate Hip-Hop and street dance culture through performances, workshops, and interactive programming across David Geffen Hall and The Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza. Running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event concludes Lincoln Center's Summer of Dance series.
Programming will include an all-styles dance battle, beatboxing, street dance workshops, interactive performances exploring the history and evolution of Hip-Hop culture, an African street dance workshop, and a concert dance performance in the Wu Tsai Theater.
The event will highlight multigenerational artists and culture-makers from New York City and beyond while showcasing the ways breaking and other street dance forms continue to inspire creativity, community, and cultural expression.
Street Dance Takeover: Beats, Battles, and Breaking is free and open to the public.