WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

New Orleans Bakeries Compete to Be Named Official WAITRESS Tour Stop Pie

May. 25, 2018  

New Orleans Bakeries Compete to Be Named Official WAITRESS Tour Stop Pie

Broadway in New Orleans, along with the hit Broadway show Waitress, are adding a local touch to the show by naming New Orleans' top pie.

Local bakeries submitted their most whimsical pie recipes to be considered the "Official Pie of Waitress New Orleans." Finalists, Gambino's Bakery, Haydel's Bakery and Windowsill Pies, will present their pies to chefs from the New Orleans School of Cooking, who will taste, judge and select their favorite pie.

The winning bakery's recipe will be inserted in all Waitress Cookbooks sold at the Saenger Theatre during the New Orleans engagement. The winning bakery will also be encouraged to sell their "Official Waitress Pie" at their establishment during the engagement.

Pies are the key ingredient to the storytelling of Waitress, which centers around Jenna, a Waitress and pie maker. A baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Waitress will play at the Saenger Theatre for a limited one-week engagement June 12-17, 2018 and will close out the East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans 2017-2018 season. Tickets for Waitress start at $30.25 and will be available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana, 70116), BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and by phone at (800) 982-2787. Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

buy tickets

Related Articles


9 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Andy Karl Will Replace Steve Kazee as Star of PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Carolee Carmello, Kara Lindsay, Ken Page and More Announced For 2018 Broadway At Music Circus Season in Sacramento
  • Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Photo Flash: Perfect! See Brand New Production Photos of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.
  • Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement
  • The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2018 Winners

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       