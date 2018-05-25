New Orleans Bakeries Compete to Be Named Official WAITRESS Tour Stop Pie

Broadway in New Orleans, along with the hit Broadway show Waitress, are adding a local touch to the show by naming New Orleans' top pie.

Local bakeries submitted their most whimsical pie recipes to be considered the "Official Pie of Waitress New Orleans." Finalists, Gambino's Bakery, Haydel's Bakery and Windowsill Pies, will present their pies to chefs from the New Orleans School of Cooking, who will taste, judge and select their favorite pie.

The winning bakery's recipe will be inserted in all Waitress Cookbooks sold at the Saenger Theatre during the New Orleans engagement. The winning bakery will also be encouraged to sell their "Official Waitress Pie" at their establishment during the engagement.

Pies are the key ingredient to the storytelling of Waitress, which centers around Jenna, a Waitress and pie maker. A baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Waitress will play at the Saenger Theatre for a limited one-week engagement June 12-17, 2018 and will close out the East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans 2017-2018 season. Tickets for Waitress start at $30.25 and will be available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana, 70116), BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and by phone at (800) 982-2787. Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

