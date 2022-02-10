New Musical HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART Releases Concept Album

The new musical, HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART, based on the novel by JC Lillis, conceived and directed by Marc Erdahi, with book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords with musical direction by Julianne B. Merrill, released a concept album and now available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

How to Repair a Mechanical Heart is an original musical based on the novel by J.C. Lillis. A modern, queer twist on a classic romantic musical comedy, this witty and warmhearted show is about first love, fandom, and finding the courage to be yourself.

Watch the music video for Thursday at 8 below!

Brandon and Abel, two very different guys, met in an online fanfiction group devoted to their favorite sci-fi TV show, Castaway Planet. During a weekend adventure that changes everything, the guys-along with Brandon's best friend and nerd skeptic, Bec-hit the road in an RV to attend a fan convention for Cast- away Planet. Along the way, Brandon and Abel uncover secrets about each other, spar with an online community of fanfiction writers, meet their TV idols, and maybe possibly fall in love. But as Brandon's conservative upbringing and Abel's painful romantic past conspire to keep them apart, the two have to find a way to repair their own hearts-and each other's.

"The Bad Kids is so excited to continue working to disrupt how commercial shows get produced. After our very successful preview listening party of the album, we knew the next step was to get the music out to everyone. The show is resonating with a lot of theatre goers of all ages and I hope more people discover and enjoy. And I hope everyone gets curious about the show's next steps and The Bad Kids. This is only the beginning!" The Bad Kids, Marc Erdahi

The concept album features Troy Iwata (Broadway' Be More Chill; Netflix's "Dash & Lily") and Chris Medlin (Broadway' Diana, Mean Girls; Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias"), Trey Harrington (Regional: The Little Mermaid), Maria Habeeb (NY: Songs for a New World), Lily Talevski (Regional: Hedwig & The Angry Inch), Stephen Smith, Mara Jill Herman (NY: RENT), Ben Roseberry (Broadway's Lion King), Ben Bogen (Broadway's Frozen), John Jeffords (Regional: Man of the La Mancha), Katelyn Lauria (NY: Once Bitten), Pilar Martinez (Regional: Cabaret), and John Rodney Turner (NY: Days of Rage).

HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART is licensed by Uproar Theatrics .

Follow on Social:

Instagram & Tik Tok

@mechanicalheartmusical