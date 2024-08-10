New Musical BOY ON BILLBOARD Releases Concept Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boy on Billboard has released its original cast recording concept album. This touching new work showcases a blend of heart, humor, and a dynamic score that resonates with audiences of all ages. Following a sold out 54 Below concert on July 18th, the cast album is now available on multiple music streaming platforms.

Written by composer and songwriter, Lisa Apple and playwright Meg Parker Wilson, "Boy on Billboard" tells the true story of Lisa's brother, James Apple, and his battle with mental illness. This work takes a fearless dive into a timely story of tragedy and family. Through captivating lyrics and written in a pop rock musical style, the creators aim to foster a connection with its audience, both on and off the stage.

On October 1st, 2010 James Apple, died of accidental suicide due to an undiagnosed mental illness, the day after his 24th birthday. Six months prior he had climbed to the top of a billboard in downtown Fort Worth, TX. For seven hours he paced back and forth, sat and stood, threatened to jump and conducted an orchestra he saw in his mind. The family stood in a trailer watching while the police and rescue team tried to coax him down.

"I hope this album makes people feel seen and loved and know they are not forgotten or left behind," says Lisa.

"We are thrilled to share 'Boy on Billboard' with the world," said Lisa and Meg. "This project is a labor of love, and we believe that it speaks to the experiences of many. Because it is based on a true story and exposes the realities of mental illness, we are seeing an incredible response."

The concept album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other major platforms. The production team is also planning a series of follow-up performances including a 29 Hour reading (TBD) and events to further engage with fans and extend the conversation around the show. With the release of its soundtrack, the excitement surrounding this project is only just beginning.

Visit boyonbillboard.com for more information.

Music Composition: Lisa Apple

Lyrics: Lisa Apple, Meg Parker Wilson, James Apple

Book: Meg Parker Wilson and Lisa Apple

Boy on Billboard (Original Cast Recording)

Digital Release: August 9, 2024

Buy: Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon