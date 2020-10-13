New Jersey Professional Theaters Set Sights on Comeback

The New Jersey Theater Alliance represents 31 professional theaters, and when it comes to virus concerns, being a regional theater works in the venues' favor.

News 12 New Jersey has reported on the reasons why the comeback of New Jersey professional theaters to live performances may be a smoother road than Broadway's path back to the stage.

Read the full story HERE.

The New Jersey Theater Alliance represents 31 professional theaters. Executive director John McEwen shared why a regional theater would have less to be concerned with as a regional theater than Broadway theaters might:

"Those audience are coming from a very specific region where that theater is located," he shared.

Another difference is that regional theaters receive grants and donation that would able to keep them afloat while performing to an audience at 25% capacity.



Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You