National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement

The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony AwardÂ®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Tickets for all performances of Into the Woods in Boston are available to the public now at EmersonColonialTheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. The box office at 106 Boylston Street is open Tuesday-Sunday starting at noon. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

The complete cast of Into the Woods - many coming direct from the Broadway production - will include Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block* as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus* as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

* Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus will not appear in performances March 28-April 2. Casting for the roles of The Baker's Wife and The Baker at these performances will be announced at a later date.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Boston is one of ten highly anticipated limited engagements across America, including Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); Nashville, Tennessee (Tennessee Performing Arts Center); Orlando, Florida (Dr. Phillips Center); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea's Performing Arts Center). The complete list of engagements is available at https://intothewoodsbway.com.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Buffalo, NY

02/18/2023 - 02/19/2023

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Washington, D.C.

02/23/2023 - 03/19/2023

Kennedy Center Opera House

Boston, MA

03/21/2023 - 03/26/2023

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Philadelphia, PA

04/04/2023 - 04/09/2023

Miller Theater

Charlotte, NC

04/11/2023 - 04/16/2023

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Chicago, IL

04/25/2023 - 05/07/2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre

San Francisco, CA

06/20/2023 - 06/25/2023

Curran Theater

Los Angeles, CA

06/27/2023 - 07/30/2023

Ahmanson Theatre