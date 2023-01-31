Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement

National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement

The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Jan. 31, 2023 Â 

The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony AwardÂ®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Tickets for all performances of Into the Woods in Boston are available to the public now at EmersonColonialTheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. The box office at 106 Boylston Street is open Tuesday-Sunday starting at noon. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

The complete cast of Into the Woods - many coming direct from the Broadway production - will include Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block* as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus* as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

* Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus will not appear in performances March 28-April 2. Casting for the roles of The Baker's Wife and The Baker at these performances will be announced at a later date.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Boston is one of ten highly anticipated limited engagements across America, including Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); Nashville, Tennessee (Tennessee Performing Arts Center); Orlando, Florida (Dr. Phillips Center); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea's Performing Arts Center). The complete list of engagements is available at https://intothewoodsbway.com.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Buffalo, NY
02/18/2023 - 02/19/2023
Shea's Performing Arts Center

Washington, D.C.
02/23/2023 - 03/19/2023
Kennedy Center Opera House

Boston, MA
03/21/2023 - 03/26/2023
Emerson Colonial Theatre

Philadelphia, PA
04/04/2023 - 04/09/2023
Miller Theater

Charlotte, NC
04/11/2023 - 04/16/2023
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Chicago, IL
04/25/2023 - 05/07/2023
James M. Nederlander Theatre

San Francisco, CA
06/20/2023 - 06/25/2023
Curran Theater

Los Angeles, CA
06/27/2023 - 07/30/2023
Ahmanson Theatre



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour Photo
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour
The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY. Find out how to get tickets here.
Interview: Diane Phelan on Taking INTO THE WOODS On Tour Photo
Interview: Diane Phelan on Taking INTO THE WOODS On Tour
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Diane Phelan, set to star as Cinderella in the tour of Into the Woods! See if Into the Woods is coming to your city, how to purchase tickets, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75
January 30, 2023

Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75.Â 
Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein BallroomBroadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
January 30, 2023

Broadway BaresÂ will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the cityâ€™s dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXMPhotos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
January 30, 2023

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hitÂ Funny Girl, last Thursday.Â  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag PerformancesActors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances
January 30, 2023

Actorsâ€™ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding theÂ growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production ofÂ ParadeÂ starring Tony AwardÂ®Â winnerÂ Ben PlattÂ andÂ Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
share