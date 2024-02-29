NYU Skirball to Present NYC Premiere of NAIL BITER Choreographed by Beth Gill

NYU Skirball will present the NYC premiere of Nail Biter, choreographed by Beth Gill, on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.



Nail Biter moves the viewer through portals of myth, memoir, psychodrama, and horror. Characters emerge as a collection of representations of our collective unconscious as the work pierces through the existential weight of our time and channels our contemporary angst and anxiety.



Nail Biters features dancers, Beth Gill, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, Jennifer Lafferty, Maggie Cloud and Marilyn Maywald Yahel with music by Jon Moniaci, costumes by Baille Younkman, and lighting by Thomas Dunn.



Beth Gill is an award-winning choreographer, based in New York City since 2005. Her multidisciplinary works are captivating, cinematic timescapes, the product of long-term collaborations with celebrated artists. Gill is the proud recipient of the Herb Alpert, Doris Duke Impact, Foundation for Contemporary Art and two “Bessie” awards. She has produced eight commissioned evening-length works that were met with critical acclaim. She has toured nationally and internationally and been honored with (among others): Guggenheim Fellowship, NEFA’s National Dance Project grant, Princeton’s Hodder Fellowship and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Extended Life Artist in Residence. www.bethgill.com



TICKETS



Nail Biter will be performed on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. www.nyuskirball.org.