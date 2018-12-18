NYTW to Hold RENT: LIVE Watch Party Hosted by Daphne Rubin-Vega

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), home of the World Premiere production of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical RENT, will host a watch party to celebrate the live musical event airing Sunday, January 27, 2019 on FOX. The party will be in the heart of the East Village at the Parkside Lounge (317 East Houston, New York, NY 10002) from 6-10pm, and will be hosted by the original "Mimi," Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Jonathan Larson's RENT began performances at New York Theatre Workshop on January 26, 1996, officially opening on February 13, 1996. RENT had been developed intensively during two years of workshop activities. RENT's evolution from concept to readings, workshop, studio production and, finally, full production, is emblematic of NYTW's commitment to nurturing artists and projects in a truly individualized manner. In a tragic turn, Jonathan Larson died the night before the first NYTW performance. His legacy, RENT, played a record-breaking engagement at NYTW, moved to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre and won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The groundbreaking musical RENT is a re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, set in New York City's gritty East Village, which tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force, which premiered at NYTW 22 years ago, continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

Lock in your drinks ("wine and beer!") and appetizers ("thirteen orders of fries") ahead of time and ensure you don't miss a moment of the action waiting in line at the bar:

Take Me Out Tonight ($30)-the first drink and your apps are on us

The Benny Hookup ($100)-reserved seating, open bar, appetizers and a photo with "Mimi" to memorialize the night

Reservations can be made online at nytw.org.

