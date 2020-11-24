NYC Musicians' Union, AFM Local 802, Announces #SaveNYCMusicians Campaign

Members of the New York City musicians' union (AFM Local 802) announce the launch today of #SaveNYCMusicians, a campaign to share the stories of NYC musicians and ask the public for support.

Watch the campaign video, narrated by Tina Fey:

As the pandemic continues to rage in NYC, musicians are almost all without income, security or health insurance. Lincoln Center and Broadway are completely shut down and freelancers are out of work in jazz venues, clubs, community centers, churches, cafes, hotels and everywhere that live music is usually heard.

New York City has always been known for its dynamic performing arts scene, a vibrant cultural center for locals and visitors alike. The #SaveNYCMusicians campaign is dedicated to helping NYC musicians survive this critical time.

More videos, images and musician testimonials at www.savenycmusicians.com

QUOTES

AFM LOCAL 802 PRESIDENT Adam Krauthamer: "We are at the risk of a Great Cultural Depression. Musicians are facing an unprecedented period of unemployment with no relief in sight. The arts in NYC as we know it -- and the artists themselves -- will not survive without major help. #SaveNYCMusicians is the musicians' response to the crisis. I urge everyone to share our musicians' stories and join the campaign at www.SaveNYCMusicians.com."

SENATOR Chuck Schumer: "Our legions of talented musicians and performing artists make New York the greatest city in the world and are rocket fuel for our economic engine. But Covid has darkened the stages and put them out of work - so we must do all we can to get them relief, and put them back to work making beautiful music again. I urge all New Yorkers to support Local 802's #SaveNYCMusicians campaign and visit www.SaveNYCMusicians.com to learn more."

CONGRESSMAN JERRY NADLER: "Musicians and other performing artists are a vital part of what makes New York, New York. We have a collective obligation to help the people who are facing devastation from the pandemic, and doing so will help preserve the culture that makes our city so special. I'm thankful that organizations like Local 802 are stepping up to fill the gap."

NYC COUNCIL SPEAKER Corey Johnson: "One of our greatest gifts as a city is our vibrant and diverse music scene. Unfortunately our musicians are some of the hardest hit in this pandemic. They need help, which is why all New Yorkers should support our musicians in this time of crisis. I'm proud to support the #SaveNYCMusicians campaign."

Musician and Local 802 member JON LAMPLEY*: "Live music is an integral piece of what defines New York City! And there can be no live music scene without the musicians who have dedicated their lives to the craft and to the art of performing. This pandemic has eviscerated the entire music industry, and we ALL need to come together to find ways to support musicians and keep the industry afloat!" (*Jon Lampley is trumpeter in Stay Human, the house band of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert")

Musician and Local 802 member Rebecca Young*: "Although people everywhere are affected by this pandemic, musicians are likely to be the last ones back to work. We love what we do. We've spent our entire lives since childhood practicing, competing, and striving to be the best we can on our instruments. But it's also how we make a living. It's how we pay our bills, and feed our families, and now it's all stopped. I have so many colleagues in the Metropolitan Opera, at the ballet, on Broadway, who are not only worried about the future of our industry, but they're not sure how they're going to pay their next rent. We know that we're not the only ones hurting. Help us keep going so that we can eventually bring live music back to New York City." (*Rebecca Young is associate principal viola with the New York Philharmonic and the host of the Philharmonic's Very Young People's Concerts).

Musician and Local 802 member Anthony McGill: Help us #SaveNYCMusicians. The heart of the city beats with music and because of our musicians. Our entertainment industry is what makes New York special. The show does not go on without musicians and we have to support them in this vulnerable time. I love New York and everything that makes it the greatest city in the world. We need to do everything we can to save the music and especially to #SaveNYCMusicians. (*Anthony McGill is principal clarinet with the New York Philharmonic.)

NEW YORK STATE SENATOR JOSÉ M. SERRANO: "Musicians and artists will be key to New York's economic recovery after the current crisis has passed. COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for this industry, and they need our help more than ever. I proudly support Local 802's #SaveNYCMusicians campaign, and look forward to working with them to support New York's talented and experienced artists during this critical time."

NYC CENTRAL LABOR COUNCIL PRESIDENT VINCENT ALVAREZ: "The New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO strongly supports AFM Local 802's campaign to #SaveNYCMusicians. Our musicians are world class artists who are critical to the cultural and economic life of the city, and they're fighting hard to emerge from this crisis and restore NYC to its rightful place as the world's leading live entertainment center. But right now, they are almost all without income, security or health insurance. We can't take our artists for granted-visit www.SaveNYCMusicians.com to learn more about the campaign to support these workers who are the lifeblood of our city."

NYC COUNCILMEMBER Brad Hoylman: "Musicians make New York the best place to live in the world. From Broadway, to late night shows, to our favorite venues: New York cannot thrive without musicians. But they're in crisis right now and we need to help. I urge you to support Local 802's #SaveNYCMusicians campaign. Visit SaveNYCMusicians.com to learn how you can help!"

NYC COUNCILMEMBER MARK LEVINE: "Though the pandemic has forced us to close our venues and our concert halls, we must not turn our backs on the very people who make New York City a creative capital of the world. The impact of the arts goes far beyond the stage, to our economy, our schools and our communities. Musicians are the thread of our cultural fabric, and any effort to support a safe and healthy economic recovery must include efforts to support the livelihoods of our musicians and their families."

NYC COUNCILMEMBER KEITH POWERS: "Musicians make New York City come alive and have felt the brunt of closed venues and music halls. We need to deliver financial relief for musicians and the music industry immediately. I am proud to support the work of Local 802 to #SaveNYCMusicians."

NYC COUNCILMEMBER HELEN ROSENTHAL: "Musicians are central to New York City's culture and its arts economy, but the pandemic has had a devastating effect on their ability to earn a livelihood. We cannot stand by as our fellow New Yorkers struggle to make ends meet and even maintain their healthcare during this crisis. I'm asking New Yorkers to join me in supporting Local 802's #SaveNYCMusicians campaign -- please visit www.SaveNYCMusicians.com to learn more. I thank Local 802 for everything it is doing on behalf of the wonderful musicians who are so important to our city."

NYC COUNCILMEMBER CARLINA RIVERA: "NYC musicians are the lifeblood and economic engine of the city. They are in crisis and we can't take them for granted, but we have the power to help. We urge the public, as well as state and local leaders, to support Local 802's #SaveNYCMusicians campaign with the financial support they need."

