NYC Happy Hour Book Tour Announced For THE HOLLYWOOD YEARS!

Throughout September in New York City, Award-winning journalist, cabaret star and author Nelson Aspen will celebrate the release of his latest book, a semi-autobiographical sequel to last year's steamy coming-of-age story.

"Dancing Between the Raindrops: The Hollywood Years" follows Aspen's alter-ego, Thomas Porter, as he moves to Hollywood in 1990 and continues his unorthodox rise to TV stardom. Many of his old friends are still along for the ride but a new cast of characters, including some of your favorite celebrities, are there to spice up his twenty-two years in Tinseltown. From Betty White to OJ Simpson, you never know who will turn up. Thomas' sexy misadventures in the tandem pursuits of love and fame take wild turns that will have you binge-reading.

In a unique spin on a traditional tour of bookstores, Aspen will instead opt for appearing across Manhattan in some of his favorite bars and restaurants. Enjoy specialty cocktails and meet the author, in person! Get your signed copies of "Dancing Between the Raindrops" for only $15.99 in time for holiday gift giving. These venues are some of the hottest in the City, so plan to hang out and make a night of it. You can also pick up a copy on Amazon or ask for it at your local bookstore!

Wednesday Sept 4 (5-7pm)

Alligator Pear

150 West 30 St. (Midtown)

https://www.alligatorpearnyc.com

Thursday Sept 12 (5-7pm)

Bar 314

3143 Broadway (Harlem)

https://www.bar314nyc.com/

Friday Sept 20 (5-7pm)

Ortomare Ristorante

994 Columbus Avenue (Upper West Side)

https://www.ortomare.com/

Tuesday, Sept 24 (5-7pm)

Clay Restaurant

553 Manhattan Avenue (Harlem)

https://www.claynyc.com