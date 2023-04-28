NYC Fire Museum Honors The FDNY's Musical Traditions With A New Exhibition

The New York City Fire Museum has now launched a new exhibition, Strike Up the Band: A Tribute to the Bands of the Bravest, which tells the story of the New York City Fire Department's extensive musical traditions that span generations.

The exhibition will be on display from April 26, 2023 through late August 2023, and will take guests on a journey of over 100 years of history. It will include historic objects such as bagpipes and drums, uniforms, trophies and photographs from throughout the bands' histories, as well as modern video displays that allow visitors to fully explore this little-known aspect of the Department.

"The arts are what continue to inspire us and keep our cultures alive, and the FDNY is no exception. That is why we are elated to share this unique, months-long exhibition with our community," said Sean Britton, Collection Manager and Curator at the New York City Fire Museum. "From triumphant achievements to great losses, bands are a quintessential piece to the FDNY's ceremonial traditions. We thoughtfully selected some of the most historically relevant and intriguing artifacts to fully paint the picture of this often underrepresented side of the FDNY."

From the creation of the first FDNY band in 1900 through the present day, members of the Department have used music to celebrate in parades and exhibitions, as well as to mourn their losses at funerals. Although the first band in the Department was short-lived, a full marching band was organized in 1913, appearing in parades throughout the city and traveling the country performing in competitions. In 1920, a Bugle and Drum Corp was formed and coexisted with the marching band. With the formation of the Emerald Society (the Department's Fraternal Irish Organization) in 1956, bagpipes came to the forefront of the Department's musical efforts, and remain symbolic of the Department's musical endeavors. The FDNY Pipes and Drums was formed in 1962 and exists proudly to this day, performing in parades and dedications, while also mourning every fallen member at funerals.

The mission of the New York City Fire Museum is to collect, preserve and present the history and cultural heritage of the fire service of New York and to provide fire prevention and safety education to the public, especially children.