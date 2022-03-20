NYC Comedians and Clowns Raise Over $3,000 for Ukraine

In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, NYC's finest comics and clowns came together for "The Kraine for Ukraine Comedy Benefit" on March 15 at NYC's legendary Kraine Theater. The one night only event raised close to $3,500, which will be divided between Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) and ProEnglish Theatre - an artist shelter based in Kyiv.



Hosted by Carole Montgomery (creator of Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age") and produced by Peter Michael Marino ("Show Up, Kids!"), the eclectic lineup included Paul Valenti (NBC's "Bring the Funny"), Linette Palladino (HBO), Mariko Iwasa (Ringling Brothers Circus), Calvin Cato (Vice Media), AJ Silver "A Cowboy From The Bronx", Jim Mendrinos (Amazon Prime), and Tyler West (Bindlestiff Family Circus).



Donations can still be made with a $25 ticket purchase to the livestream recording - available to view until March 31 at: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:105/6897:674/

The show was live streamed to hundreds of people around the world from the in-person event at The Kraine Theater on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Says The Kraine's Erez Ziv, "This entire building was the home of the Ukrainian American League for over 60 years. The basement used to be a print house for their national newsletter, the bar on the second floor was their social club, the Red Room on the 3rd floor was the library, and The Kraine was their theater and concert hall. The name "Kraine" was always intended as a tribute to Nation of Ukraine. If these wall could talk, they would be crying out in Ukranian for an end to this mad and vicious war."

Photo Credits: Mikiodo

Pictured: Mariko Iwasa