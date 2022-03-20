NYC Comedians and Clowns Raise Over $3,000 for Ukraine
Donations can still be made by purchasing a ticket to the livestream performance.
In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, NYC's finest comics and clowns came together for "The Kraine for Ukraine Comedy Benefit" on March 15 at NYC's legendary Kraine Theater. The one night only event raised close to $3,500, which will be divided between Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) and ProEnglish Theatre - an artist shelter based in Kyiv.
Hosted by Carole Montgomery (creator of Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age") and produced by Peter Michael Marino ("Show Up, Kids!"), the eclectic lineup included Paul Valenti (NBC's "Bring the Funny"), Linette Palladino (HBO), Mariko Iwasa (Ringling Brothers Circus), Calvin Cato (Vice Media), AJ Silver "A Cowboy From The Bronx", Jim Mendrinos (Amazon Prime), and Tyler West (Bindlestiff Family Circus).
Donations can still be made with a $25 ticket purchase to the livestream recording - available to view until March 31 at: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:105/6897:674/