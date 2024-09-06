NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present “Now That’s What I Call Broadway!” Bringing you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars. Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget! Producer Haley Keizur, with help from Torie Brown and Emmy Daniels, is thrilled to take on the September’s edition of this fan favorite show, which will feature a spooky twist; as we hit the first notes on the evening of Friday the 13th, songs from fan favorite Broadway hits like Wicked, Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd and Mean Girls will create a witchy tone; think feminine mystique, full moons, empowerment, like this year’s Halloween collection at Michael’s. A night lifting up our Lydia Deetz’s, Wednesday Addams and Janis Sarkisians will be sure to set the mood and manifestations for the perfect theatrical fall.

Now That’s What I Call Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 P.M. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. ickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Featuring:

Lily Burka (The Sound of Music International Tour)

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Disney+ National Treasure )

Ben Clark (Next to Normal, Barrington Stage Company))

Emmy Daniels

Mary Beth Donahoe (Mean Girls and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast National Tours)

Danielle Kelsey (Funny Girl)

Gracie Kendall

Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton National Tour)

Chessa Metz (Suffs)

Steven Isaac Rice

Nevada Riley (Beetlejuice Broadway and National Tour, Cats National Tour)

Jenna Lea Rosen (Mack & Mabel, All Roads Theater Company)

& More!