NEW YORK NATIVES: AN INDIGENOUS VARIETY SHOW to Premiere at UCB

New York Natives: An Indigenous Variety Show is set to premiere at UCB. Hosted by Kaley Morrison and Kendall Davis, the show will feature award-winning Indigenous performers at UCB's mainstage.

Featuring a lineup of award winning Indigenous comedians and performers, New York Natives is a celebration of Indigenous comedy and joy. Performer credits include UCB's Maude Night, The Onion's DAF, Saturday Night Live Diversity Scholarship, Sesame Workshop Writers' Room Fellowship, iHeartRadio and more.

Lineup is subject to change. Under 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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