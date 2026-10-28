Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
NEW YORK NATIVES: AN INDIGENOUS VARIETY SHOW to Premiere at UCB
Hosted by Kaley Morrison and Kendall Davis, the show will feature award-winning Indigenous performers at UCB's mainstage.
New York Natives: An Indigenous Variety Show is set to premiere at UCB. Hosted by Kaley Morrison and Kendall Davis, the show will feature award-winning Indigenous performers at UCB's mainstage.
Featuring a lineup of award winning Indigenous comedians and performers, New York Natives is a celebration of Indigenous comedy and joy. Performer credits include UCB's Maude Night, The Onion's DAF, Saturday Night Live Diversity Scholarship, Sesame Workshop Writers' Room Fellowship, iHeartRadio and more.
Lineup is subject to change. Under 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
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