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NEW YORK NATIVES: AN INDIGENOUS VARIETY SHOW to Premiere at UCB

Hosted by Kaley Morrison and Kendall Davis, the show will feature award-winning Indigenous performers at UCB's mainstage.

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NEW YORK NATIVES: AN INDIGENOUS VARIETY SHOW to Premiere at UCB

New York Natives: An Indigenous Variety Show is set to premiere at UCB. Hosted by Kaley Morrison and Kendall Davis, the show will feature award-winning Indigenous performers at UCB's mainstage.

Featuring a lineup of award winning Indigenous comedians and performers, New York Natives is a celebration of Indigenous comedy and joy. Performer credits include UCB's Maude Night, The Onion's DAF, Saturday Night Live Diversity Scholarship, Sesame Workshop Writers' Room Fellowship, iHeartRadio and more.

Lineup is subject to change. Under 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

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