NBC's SMASH Now Streaming on Peacock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NBC’s Emmy-winning hit musical drama series SMASH starring Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, and Megan Hilty is now streaming on Peacock.

Season one and season two stars include Tony Award winner Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Tony Award nominee Will Chase, Jack Davenport, Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston, Raza Jaffrey, Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, Andy Mientus, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Uma Thurman.

The upcoming stage musical adaptation of Smash is slated to open on Broadway in 2025, with producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg.

About SMASH

SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire – to be a “Smash.”

Throughout its run, SMASH won a Critics Choice Television Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and received five Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, winning for Outstanding Choreography. The series also received both Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award nominations.

Season one of SMASH premiered on NBC February 6, 2012; season two premiered on NBC February 5, 2013. The series ran for 32 episodes.