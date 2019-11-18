Myriam Phiro Returns To Birdland For Phiro Chante Piaf CD Release Concert

Myriam Phiro, the french-Canadian chanteuse who's garnered accolades both as a Jazz singer and as a cabaret performer returns to Birdland with her Edith Piaf tribute CD release show.

Accompanied by her all-star trio, the vocalist will guide audiences through the decadent world of Edith Piaf, using her timeless songs to retell the life of the icon, as well as a selection of other French delightful numbers.

Following 2 sold out performances of the show at Birdland and Joe's Pub, the evening will celebrate Myriam's newly recorded "Phiro chante Piaf" CD with selected songs from the album, fascinating untold stories about the icon and special guests including grammy-award winner Linus Wyrsch on the clarinet. To celebrate Edith Piaf's birthday, the chanteuse will offer her rendition of songs recreating the atmosphere of the Parisian retro years which inspired her so much in becoming a performer. What better way to celebrate the Great Piaf we all know today than through the release of an album tributing her legacy?

Her recent performances include sold-out concerts at world-famous Birdland, Joe's Pub, the Rainbow Room, 54 Below, the Iridium Jazz club, BB King's, & Metropolitan Room in NYC as well as at Montreal's International Jazz Festival & Montreux Jazz Festival. Her performing endeavors brought her to collaborate and share the stage with renowned artists such as Harry Connick Jr. Janis Siegel, Nicki Parrott, Marilyn Maye, Frank Vignola and Vince Giordano.

Although she is renowned for her poignant tributes to Edith Piaf, Myriam can be seen nationwide fronting 3 bands: Mariposa ~ an all-female international band on a mission to social justice through music, her french/Gypsy Jazz ensemble "Nuage Rhythm" and entertaining the likes of avid Lindy Hopers as the bandleader of the "Phirocious Swing Orchestra". All info and complete schedule at www.myriamphiro.com

Date & time: December 12th, 2019 @ 5.30pm Link: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/e/myriam-phiro-tribute-to-edith-piaf-cd-release-celebration-74147147113/





