Myles Frost Will Make Broadway Debut as Michael Jackson in MJ; Replacing Ephraim Sykes

Newcomer Myles Frost of Washington, D.C. will make his Broadway debut starring as Michael Jackson in the highly anticipated MJ. Ephraim Sykes, who was announced to play the role, has departed the production to shoot a feature film. Frost was cast following an exhaustive search for a uniquely talented performer to lead the new musical.

As previously announced, MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

Due to the pandemic and year-and-a-half long shut-down, unavoidable scheduling conflicts didn't allow for Mr. Sykes to take part in the world premiere musical.

Director Christopher Wheeldon said, "We are extremely excited about Myles. All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I'm very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson for MJ."

In a statement, Ephraim Sykes said, "It's with a heavy heart that I depart MJ. This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it's bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the MJ team and congratulations to Myles. I can't wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway."

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

The creative team will feature Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe.

The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

