Myles Frost, Ariana DeBose & More Make Ebony's Power 100 List

EBONY has just announced its 2022 Power 100 list, honoring the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries on October 29th, 2022.

This year's list included nods to a slew of Broadway artists, including 2022 Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose, playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Tony winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Tony winner Myles Frost (MJ), Kandi Burruss (Chicago), and book writer Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot). Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland (Ain't No MO', The Piano Lesson) was also included.

Now in its 76th year, EBONY continues to be the leading authority for all facets of Black life - staying rooted as an anchor of Black culture. For the full 2022 EBONY Power 100 list, visit: EBONY.com