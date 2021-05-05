Musicians Union AFM Local 802 Celebrates News Of Broadway Fall Comeback

The musicians union, AFM Local 802, is celebrating the news that Broadway is aiming for a fall comeback.

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer commented, "The musicians of NYC are thrilled to bring live music back to Broadway and are excited that the Broadway League will resume ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances. Broadway is the heart and soul of NYC and its revival this fall will be a true sign of our industry's recovery. We're looking forward to a bright future filled with the best live musical theatre that makes NYC the arts capital of the world. The rebirth of Broadway is also an opportunity to take a hard look at our industry as we continue to fight bullying and intimidation and commit to respect, safety, diversity, equity and inclusion for all artistic workers."

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, at a press conference this morning, Governor Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6.

Earlier today, Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera, announced that it is aiming for an October return. The hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently aiming to resume performances in 2022.

According to the New York Times, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked will announce jointly next week their return, followed by Chicago, Aladdin, Come From Away, American Utopia and others.

With guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, based on current health trends and subject to continuing improvement of public health and vaccination rates, as well as the state's final approval of each theatre operator's health and safety protocols, the Broadway League announces that Broadway shows in New York City will resume ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances. Anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their respective shows.

Per reporting, Broadway will be following all health protocols including "face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection" and "If performances need to be postponed due to the public health conditions, theaters have planned to offer customer-friendly refunds and exchange policies."