Multiple Tony Winner Jennifer Ehle Joins Cast of New CBS Television Studios Miniseries

Four-time Emmy nominee Michael Kelly ("House of Cards") will play Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and multiple Tony Award-winning actress Jennifer Ehle will play Patrice Comey in a new four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on former FBI Director James Comey's New York Times #1 bestselling book, A Higher Loyalty. As previously announced, multiple Emmy winner Jeff Daniels stars as Comey, and Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson will portray President Donald Trump.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray ("Captain Phillips," "Shattered Glass," and the upcoming "Richard Jewell," directed by Clint Eastwood) adapted the book and will be directing the miniseries, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The drama is slated to being production in November with an airdate to be announced at a later date.

According to Ray, "When I first met Jeff Daniels on this movie, I told him, 'I'm going to surround you with racehorses who are also workhorses. That's Michael and Jennifer. So talented, so good at their craft - they fill their characters, yet it feels effortless - so their performances are always layered and unfussy, exactly the right kind of rhythm for this story."

Kelly is best known for his four-time Emmy-nominated role as the ethically compromised aide and fixer Doug Stamper on "House of Cards," as well as for roles in films such as "All Square," "Changeling," "Dawn of the Dead," "The Adjustment Bureau," "Chronicle," "Now You See Me," and "Everest." He also appeared in the television miniseries "Generation Kill," and six episodes of "The Sopranos" as Agent Ron Goddard. He will star next in Amazon Prime's second season of Tom Clancy's JACK RYAN premiering Nov. 1. Kelly is represented by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck, Rose Dapello, Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Ehle is a two-time Tony winner, as Best Actress in a Play in 2000 for "The Real Thing" and as Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2007 for "The Coast of Utopia." She has appeared in such films as "Contagion" and "Zero Dark Thirty." She appeared previously with Daniels in the 2018 miniseries about the run-up to 9/11, "The Looming Tower." Ehle is represented by UTA and Independent Talent in the U.K.

Ray researched the project for over a year in order to make the drama a fair, responsible and comprehensively documented account of real-life events. He traveled to Washington, D.C. and several other cities to meet with Comey, his family, and many other key players, including prominent journalists, FBI agents, government officials from both political parties, and others.

A Higher Loyalty debuted on top of the New York Times bestseller list and has already sold over two million copies across all platforms. It was recently released in paperback and again vaulted to #1 around the world. The story is the reminiscence of Director Comey, who served as the seventh director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. From helping change the Bush administration's policies on torture and electronic surveillance to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Comey has been involved in some of the most consequential cases and policies of recent history.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.





