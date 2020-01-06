Movement Headquarters Ballet Company Makes Company Debut
Movement Headquarters Ballet Companya??, New York City's newest dance organization led by Artistic Director and award-winning choreographer a??Barry Kerollisa??, presents its official a??Company Debuta??: featuring four innovative, original dance works ranging from neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance theatre.
Movement Headquarters Ballet Company is working diligently to develop accessible, engaging ballet programming both inside the theatre and beyond the proscenium. Company artists a??Ali Block, Abigail Davis, David Hochberg, Francis Lawrence, Serena Lu, Shannon Maynor, Camila Rodrigues, Kennedy Roese, a??and a??Bradley Schlagheck a??have performed with Boston Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Smuin Ballet, An American in Paris, and Columbia Ballet Collaborative, among other companies.
Works included in a??Company Debuta?? program:
Distinct Perceptionsa??:a?? First created in 2014 for a workshop at the National Choreographers Initiative in Irvine, CA in 2014, a??Distinct Perceptions a??explores mental illness from the perspective of those afflicted. Kerollis will create an additional movement for the a??Company Debuta?? performances.
Undecidedly Solo:a?? a??This piece explores different methods of chance operation by giving a violin/cello duo the power to assign solos to a pas de trois of dancers in real time on stage. Performed to Kodaly's Maestoso e Largamente, Ma Non Troppo Lento; and Presto, this work was originally commissioned by CelloPointe in 2017.
The Twiolins Collaboration:a?? a??This world premiere is a solo in collaboration with the German sister and brother violin duo The Twiolins.
Rite - A Modern Ritual:a?? a??This thrilling world premiere pas de deux is set to the iconic score of Stravinsky's a??Rite of Spring.a?? The piece gives an intimate view into the rituals of modern women and men as they explore the crossroads between independence, sexuality, and procreation. Portions of this work were created at Mark Morris' Shared Space program.
All Choreography by Artistic Director Barry Kerollis. Performances take place on Sunday, February 16th at 2pm & 7pm at Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater - 405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019. Tickets are available online at www.movementhqballet.org or by phone: (877) 895-3378.
