Mostly Baroque Presents THE SOLILOQUY AND THE MOON: THE ARTISTRY OF JOHAN HARTMAN

Mostly Baroque has announced its National Opera Center debut with two compelling performances featuring rising American and Scottish musical stars, including the New York City premiere of two recently composed song cycles.

American bass-baritone and composer Johan Hartman will collaborate with Edinburgh-based pianist Ailsa Aitkenhead to present two vocal programs. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 PM on January 10, 2025, and 12:00 PM on January 11, 2025, at the National Opera Center (Opera America, 330 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10001).

The January 10th concert features a ticketed performance, while the January 11th session offers a free public event, including excerpts from the program and an opportunity to meet the artists and explore the art of vocal composition. The January 11th session has a limited capacity of 60 attendees, and RSVPs are required to cc@csquaredentertainment.com to be added to the guest list.

Tickets for the January 10th concert are available on Eventbrite and through the Mostly Baroque website, MostlyBaroque.com.

About the Program

The performances will showcase works by Franz Schubert, Gerald Finzi, and Mr. Hartman himself. Highlights include selections from Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin, Finzi's Let Us Garlands Bring, opera arias by Mozart and Rossini, and the New York premiere of two song cycles composed by Mr. Hartman: "Blood and the Moon" (based on the poem by William Butler Yeats) and "Soliloquy of the Spanish Cloister" (based on the Robert Browning poem).

These original works highlight Mr. Hartman's compositional range, with Blood and the Moon offering a dramatic and evocative experience, while Soliloquy of the Spanish Cloister delivering humor and a lighter touch. Both works received enthusiastic praise during prior UK performances, with the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 Review describing Mr. Hartman's performances as "a wonderful opportunity to hear this world-class classical singer in his compositions."

About Mostly Baroque

Since its inception in 1997, Mostly Baroque and its predecessor organization, The Mostly Baroque Players, have presented numerous concerts across the eastern United States and the United Kingdom. The organization remains deeply connected to the UK, collaborating with notable artists like English baroque violinist Simon Standage and recently presenting Johan Hartman and Ailsa Aitkenhead at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Mostly Baroque's programming spans genres from baroque to modern, commissioning new works for baroque instruments, children's chorus, and voice and piano. The organization has consistently supported emerging composers and performers, enriching the musical landscape through innovative presentations.

Performance Details