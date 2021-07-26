Morgan Siobhan Green, Tally Sessions, Max Crumm and More to Star in World Premiere of BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL

Broadway On Demand has announced the world premiere of the feature film Burning Man: The Musical. Burning Man: The Musical is a new musical comedy about techies vs. hippies at Burning Man and stars Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Tally Sessions (Company, Anastasia), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Michelle Duffy (Heathers, Leap of Faith), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Allison Griffith (Sunset Boulevard), Ari Grooves (Tina, Head Over Heels), Mila Jam (Rent), Ysabel Jasa (Rent) and Michael F. McBride (Alvin Ailey). It is directed by Tyler Milliron and will be available on Broadway on Demand beginning on August 27th alongside Burning Man 2021.

The film follows Molly, a promising young tech grad, as she returns to the playa of Black Rock City - this time employed by the very tech company that, unbeknownst to her, seeks to destroy it. After being given the task of acquiring drugs for her boss's exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward - and through the community of Burning Man - finds her truest self.

Featuring music inspired by what is played at Burning Man, the film and soundtrack features 18 tracks including the Burning Man crowd favorite, "Last Year's Burn Was Better."

Burning Man: The Musical is written by Matt Werner. Music is by Gene Back. Ari Grooves serves as Choreographer. Director of Photography is Tyler Milliron. Editing by Tyler Milliron. Art Direction by Samantha Shoffner. Supervising Sound Editor is Julian Evans. Post Sound Music Mixing and CD Mastering by Will Melones. Costume Design by Somie Pak. Hair and Makeup Design by JG. Rodney Bush serves as Musical Supervisor.

"This film grew out of stories my oldest sister told me from attending Burning Man since the 1990s. When I attended my first Burn in 2015, I saw firsthand how my sister was transformed by Burning Man but struggled with what I saw versus what the experience was like in the early Burns," said Matt Werner. "After six years of hard work, the composer Gene Back and I are excited to share Burning Man: The Musical with the world as a feature film. We worked with dozens of artists, builders, and camp leaders in the Burning Man community to incorporate their feedback into making this musical comedy."

Burning Man: The Musical is produced by Streaming Musicals, Con Limón Productions, Milliron Studios and St. Charles Street Productions.

Tickets for Burning Man: The Musical are $7.99 for a 48-hour rental and $19.99 for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayOnDemand.com

Note: "Burning Man" is a registered trademark of Burning Man Project and used with permission. Burning Man: The Musical is not affiliated with Burning Man Project.