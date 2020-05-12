Morgan Freeman Joins A NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS Hosted by Audra McDonald, Featuring Stephanie J. Block, Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Covenant House announced today that Oscar winner Morgan Freeman is the latest star set to join A Night of Covenant House Stars, a May 18th concert to benefit Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness in 6 countries.

The concert will by co-hosted by 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (CBS' The Good Fight) and CBS 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors.

The event will be available to watch right here on BraodwayWorld!

A Night of Covenant House Stars will feature performances and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Morgan Freeman, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O'Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zack Quinto, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Covenant House Youth and more!

Produced by acclaimed Broadway director and choreographer and Covenant House Board member Jeff Calhoun, with musical supervision by Grammy-winner Jason Howland, A Night of Covenant House Stars will combine moving performances by some of the entertainment world's biggest stars with performances by Covenant House youth.

"This virus raged into our lives, and turned the world upside down," said Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. "These artists are responding with hope, compassion, music, laughter and love. And that's how the world will overcome."

A Night of Covenant House Stars will include performances from across the country by Covenant House youth with the support of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

A Night of Covenant House Stars is sponsored by Cisco; and Denis & Meredith Coleman; Advent International; Blackstone Charitable Foundation; The Berger Family; Delta Air Lines; Humble Bundle; Kia Motors America; Rasmuson Foundation & Alaska Community Foundation; Take - Two Interactive; Barings; Blackhall; Bobby & Carol Williams; Marek/Susan and Mike Holland; and The Perry Foundation.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You