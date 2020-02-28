Miguel Cervantes Will Return to HAMILTON Following the Death of His Daughter

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

PEOPLE has reported that Miguel Cervantes will return to Broadway to play the title role in Hamilton following the death of his daughter.



On October 12, life for Hamilton actor Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly changed forever when their daughter Adelaide died just days before her fourth birthday.

Her parents were thrust into the grief that comes from losing a child too soon. But then the phone rang, calling Miguel back to Broadway.

"The call came just four days after Adelaide's passing," Cervantes tells PEOPLE exclusively. The actor will return to Broadway to play the title role in Hamilton full-time starting March 4. "We are not overly religious people, but the timing was almost unbelievable."







