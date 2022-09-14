Midnight Theatre Kicks Off First Season With Opening Night On Featuring Magic & Music, September 21

Manhattan West's spectacular new variety venue Midnight Theatre will kick off its first season with a specially programmed opening night spotlighting two signature themes - magic and music. On Wednesday, September 21, Midnight Theatre will mark its official NYC debut with The Soul of Midnight: Opening Night featuring The Mingus Big Band and the magic of Matias Letelierand Eric Dittelman. Tickets available here.

The Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of composer and bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band features new arrangements of Mingus compositions that encourage deep explorations and ideations of his music, as well as individual artistic expression in a dynamic ensemble. With a rotation of the best musicians in the world, The Mingus Big Band is highly sought-after by festivals and prestigious venues around the world. The band has 11 recordings to its credit, with six nominated for Grammys, including a win in 2011 for Live at Jazz Standard. A new album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, will be released in 2022.

Brooklyn-based Matias Letelier is an award-winning Chilean-American illusionist and mentalist. With over 24 years of experience, Matias' unique blend of top-notch magic, mentalism and high energy has helped him become one of New York's favorite entertainers. In his show, Matias mixes comedy and magic that will have everybody laughing, entertained, amused, and amazed. His performances include active audience participation, stage illusions, and mind reading demonstrations. Oh, and you might get pickpocketed as well.

Often known by just his surname, Dittelman combines amazing mind reading with stand-up and improv comedy. In 2012, he blew audiences away as the first ever mind reader on NBC's America's Got Talent where he was a season 7 Top Ten finalist and judges' favorite. He has since appeared on Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He's also been featured in Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and even The National Enquirer. He has studied improv comedy with The Upright Citizens Brigade, ImprovBoston, and The Second City. In 2018, he made his Broadway debut appearing with The Illusionists.

In addition to The Soul of Midnight: Opening Night, future programming will include talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, music, DJs and other unique special events - including a showcase Magic Tonight on September 24 & British singer and songwriter Raye on November 7 (tickets here). All events will be available here.

In late November, the theater will premiere an original show called A Brief History of Magic. Written and produced by Midnight Theatre Creative Director Warren Adcock, formerly of David Blaine Productions, the narrative one-woman magic show stars Broadway's Holly James (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton). Holly James' character Cassandra will interact with history's greatest magicians through the theater's state-of-the-art digital walls while performing tricks taught to her by professional Magic's greatest consultants.

Midnight Theatre's dazzling technological capabilities bring performances to the next level. The architecture of the 160-seat theater features a permanently installed 270-degree immersive projection system to digitally change the decor of the room, and transport visitors anywhere as part of a performance's narrative or needs. It features an array of built-in animated digital scenery and also has real-time animated environments that react to music. A multi-modal theater, the space can be arranged for cabaret, comedy, music, magic, podcast tapings, ensembles, and more, with versatile audio-visual systems and customizable acoustics. It also boasts full broadcast and live-streaming capabilities.Midnight Theatre is also the new home of Mastercard's innovative multisensory studio, including special entertainment and tasting experiences.

An escape from the everyday, Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination. On September 26, the venue's pan-Asian restaurant and bar inside Midnight Theatre,Hidden Leaf will launch their lunch menu, adding a delicious array of Banh Mi sandwiches and salads to an incredible spread of dim sum, noodles, and wok dishes from Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel).Hidden Leaf will also expand its dinner hours to Monday through Saturday then.