Michael Urie, Maria Dizzia, Michele Pawk and More to be Featured on Play-PerView's Upcoming Programming

Play-PerView has announced programming and casting for two new upcoming events through June 13th along with the debut of "The Debrief," Play-PerView's new Instagram Live series.

Play-PerView has launched a new weekly Instagram Live series "The Debrief." This free, 30-minute chat program will feature artists-including writers, directors, and performers who have participated in past readings- discussing the Play-PerView process and the challenges of working in the New Medium of digital theater. Upcoming episodes in the coming weeks will include Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand To God, "Chicago Fire") on May 27th, Sendhil Ramamurthy (Netflix's "Never Have I Ever") on May 28th, Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty," Torch Song) and Ryan Spahn (Moscow X6) on June 1st, and Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia ("Orange is The New Black," What The Constitution Means To Me national tour) on June 3rd. Future guests will be announced soon. All episodes of "The Debrief" will stream live at 3:00pm EST at Instagram.com/PlayPer_View.

On Sunday May 31st at 3:00pm EST, Play-PerView will reunite the original Off-Broadway company of Too Heavy for Your Pocket by Jireh Beron Holder ("New Amsterdam") with original director Margot Bordelon (Do You Feel Anger?, Wives) reprising her work for the streaming platform following its sold-out Roundabout Underground run in 2017. Featuring Eboni Flowers (Slave Play), Hampton Fluker (NBC's "Shades of Blue"), Brandon Gill (Holler If Ya Hear Me), and Nneka

Okafor (Our Lady of Kibeho). In Too Heavy for Your Pocket, the Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South in the summer of 1961. When 20 year-old Bowzie Brandon gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he'll have to convince his loved ones-and himself-that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own. This reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Then, on Saturday June 13th at 8:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present a live-streamed performance of 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist Heroes of The Fourth Turning by Will Arbery (Plano). Director Danya Taymor (Pass Over, Daddy) returns to direct the entire original Playwrights Horizons cast of the sold out, twice-extended production, featuring Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), Zoë Winters (4000 Miles, Small Mouth Sounds), and John Zdrojeski ("Billions"). In Heroes of The Fourth Turning, it's nearing midnight in Wyoming, and four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They've returned home to toast their mentor, Gina, who has been newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. This reading will benefit Playwrights Horizons.

Future Play-PerView events will feature the works of Halley Feiffer (Moscow X6, How To Make Friends and Kill Them), Leah Nanako Winkler (Kentucky) and Stan Zimmerman ("Gilmore Girls," "The Golden Girls"), with more to be announced soon.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

