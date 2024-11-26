Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, & More Join 'A Celebration of Patti Smith at Carnegie Hall'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Dorf Presents is thrilled to unveil the initial artist lineup for the 20th annual Music Of tribute concert, celebrating the iconic career of Patti Smith. Taking place at the historic Carnegie Hall on March 26, 2025, this extraordinary evening will bring together some of the most acclaimed names in music to honor Smith’s indelible influence.

The star-studded lineup of People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith includes Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger of The National, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Alison Mosshart of The Kills, Kronos Quartet, Ben Harper, Karen O, Kim Gordon, and Angel Olsen. The evening will also feature a powerhouse house band led by Tony Shanahan (a longtime member of Patti Smith’s band), joined by Flea, Steve Jordan, and more surprise guests.

As the Music Of series reaches its 20th anniversary, this year’s concert coincides with another milestone: the 50th anniversary of Smith’s groundbreaking debut album, Horses. Widely regarded as a seminal work in punk rock and recorded at Electric Lady Studios, Horses has left an enduring legacy, inspiring generations of artists and fans.

“Celebrating two decades of the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall with Patti Smith’s extraordinary songbook is a deeply meaningful milestone for me,” said Michael Dorf, founder of Michael Dorf Presents. “This series has been about more than music—it’s been about creating opportunities for kids through the power of music education. To gather this remarkable lineup of artists, all influenced by Patti’s legacy, is a testament to her impact.”

For 20 years, the Music Of series has raised over $2 million for nonprofit organizations focused on music education. Every dollar of net proceeds benefits organizations such as Music Will, Young Audiences NY, Save the Music, D’Addario Foundation, Church Street School of Music, and many more. These efforts provide transformative opportunities for children nationwide to experience the joy of music.

"Michael Dorf’s dedication to music education has been nothing short of inspiring," said David Wish, Founder and Executive Director of Music Will. "His vision has brought thousands of kids closer to music, often giving them once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to perform alongside their heroes. We are proud to be part of this incredible journey.”

Join Michael Dorf and this remarkable group of artists in celebrating Patti Smith’s legacy and supporting the next generation of music-makers. VIP tickets for People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith are on sale now at musicof.org. Stay tuned for more updates about this unforgettable event.