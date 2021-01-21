Michael Park, Erika Henningsen, and More Join Andrew Barth Feldman's Sixth BROADWAY WHODUNIT Murder Mystery Event
The event takes place on Saturday, February 6 at 6PM EST.
Andrew Barth Feldman's Broadway Whodunit returns for the sixth installment titled 'The Sixth Mystery: A Theme Park Whodunit.'
The cast includes Michael Park, Alex Boniello, Isabelle McCalla, Sis, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, Ashley De La Rosa, Will Roland, and Andrew Barth Feldman.
Find tickets and more information at BroadwayWhodunit.com.
Audiences will sleuth their way to a solution as detectives in the live, unscripted event. The price of the ticket includes access to a website containing virtual rooms, in which they can track suspects and discuss theories with other players as they move through the game.
The latest installment in the murder mystery series was announced on Twitter. Watch the video below!
Welcome to a new kind of theme park.- Broadway Whodunit (@bwaywhodunit) January 21, 2021
Go to https://t.co/9Zso4fDcJy for tickets and text 'MICHAEL' to 474747 for updates. pic.twitter.com/W79WKtYpMT
