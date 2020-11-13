Michael James Scott Will Release Holiday Album- A Fierce Christmas
The album is available for pre-order starting November 23.
Get ready to start celebrating the season, because Broadway favorite Michael James Scott is getting ready to release his first holiday album. A Fierce Christmas, which was created with Scratch Seventeen Records, will be available starting December 1.
The album will include "This Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Christmas Time is Here" and "The Christmas Song".
Be sure to pre-oder A Fierce Christmas beginning November 23 and go to MichaelJamesScott.com to learn more!
Michael James Scott originated Genie in Aladdin Australia, where he earned a Helpmann Award for his performance. He's best known for originating "The Maggots Guy" in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include the original companies of Aladdin, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, the original revival company of Hair, as well as Mamma Mia and Tarzan. His West End credits include the Genie in Aladdin and Hair. His other credits include the Fosse international tour, Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall and Jersey Boys in Las Vegas. His television and film credits include "Black Monday," "The Carrie Diaries," and Independent Woman. He is a proud Broadway Boys & Broadway Inspirational Voices member.
