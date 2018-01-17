Mia Gerachis and Tiffany Haas Join Constantine Maroulis-Led JEKYLL & HYDE at Virginia Musical Theatre

Broadway Wicked's Tiffany Haas, and Elf: The Musical's Mia Gerachis join Virginia Musical Theatre's limited engagement of Jekyll & Hyde at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, March 2-4. As previously reported, Constantine Maroulis will lead the cast.

Co-starring as Emma Carew, Haas returns to Virginia Musical Theatre where she was last seen starring in the Gershwin musical Nice Work if You Can Get It. After graduating from The Governor's School for the Arts in Norfolk, Tiffany studied opera and musical theatre at Cincinatti College's Conservatory of Music. While in Ohio, Haas won the Miss Ohio pageant and went on to compete in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City. Since then, Tiffany has worked on Broadway, in national tours, and in sold-out cabarets, and gives back to the arts by teaching performers all around the country through her Master Classes. Tiffany's entrepreneurial spirit was unleashed during her star-turn as Glinda in the national tour of Broadway's Wicked. Soon after, Haas began designing handbags and launched her line of FullBeat designer bags.

Mia Gerachis is making her Virginia Musical Theatre debut co-starring as Lucy Harris. Gerachis has performed in concerts, such as "Broadway's Rising Stars," and at venues such as Birdland, Town Hall, and 54 Below. During her studies at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Gerachis starred in several productions, including Legally Blonde as Elle Woods, RENT as Mimi, and Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier. Most recently, Mia enjoyed the holiday season touring the country in Elf: The Broadway Musical.

Jekyll & Hyde tells the story of a London doctor who creates an alternate personality in an attempt to cure his father's mental illness. The result is Mr. Hyde, an evil alter ego that causes violence and destruction. The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1997 and earned four Tony Award nominations.

Tickets for this limited engagement of Jekyll & Hyde range in price from $20-$60 and are now on sale through the Sandler Center Box Office, ynottix.com and the VMT Box Office. Call 757-340-5446 today to reserve your seats.





