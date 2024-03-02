Meryl Streep Says Nerves Made Recording ONLY MURDERS Song 'Really Bad' in the Beginning

In a panel at the For Your Consideration event for Only Murders in the Building on Friday Meryl Streep detailed her experience recording Sara Bareilles and Pasek and Paul's song "Look to the Light," stating that the recording session made her "really nervous," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“[The song] was beautiful and I thought, ‘Wow, oh man, I hope I can do this.’ And I was very nervous and we went in to record it — you record it first so you can fake sing it on the day so you can do it over and over and all the takes match — but I was really nervous in the recording session,” she said.

Pasek and Paul, who were also on the panel, joked that she kicked them out of the studio. Streep explained that it was due to the 20 onlookers who were watching her sing.

She added: “I just said, ‘I can’t do it,’ and I was shitty, really bad in the beginning and I thought, ‘It’s because you’re nervous. People have an idea of what they’re going to hear and if it’s not that, [it will] come crashing down and [they will] think, ‘How can we get rid of her? She called up and asked to be in this and it’s so bad. After they left the room, I was great.”

Streep will be returning to her role as Loretta Durkin in Season Four of Only Murder in the Building, which will be set in Los Angeles. Additional guest stars will include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy.

