Melrose Place Stars Discussed Their Favorite 'Hook-Ups' on the Show on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Last night's (8pm) episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE, benefiting The Actors Fund, was a MELROSE PLACE reunion. Marcia Cross, Daphne Zuniga, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Grant Show, Thomas Calabro, Andrew Shue, Doug Savant, Laura, Leighton, Josie Bissett, and Heather Locklear reunited and went for a walk down memory lane.

Seth Rudetsky began with the question, "How did everybody get their roles? I love knowing about auditions and stuff like that so Grant, how did it happen? Grant responded, "Yea it was just a regular audition. I was the first one to be cast because they used me to springboard the show off of 90210. Everybody in town auditioned. I remember I read for it a couple of times and it was piolet season so I was reading for other things as well and it seemed like in every room I went to there was a group of guys in there reading for Jake as well so I felt very fortunate that I was the one who was able to get the role."

Thomas continued, "Much like Grant it was the regular process, auditioning for tons of pilots that year. The thing about my audition is that I don't think Michael was very interesting. I wanted to play the villain character because I thought he was the funnest and the casting director...basically said 'you're ten years too old, forget it. Just get this and get out.'"

Courtney added, "I was auditioning for another show at [Aaron] Spelling...and I auditioned and auditioned and in the end, I didn't get it and I was devastated. Aaron said 'listen, sweety, we're gonna get you on a Spelling show' and I sort of rolled my eyes cause that never happens and the next day I opened my door...and there was a stack of scripts on my doorstep and Melrose place was one of them...I went through the same processes but this time I got it."

Andrew chimed in with, "I was brought in at the last minute. They had another actor who had worked for a few days and they let him go and they brought me in an emergency session at Aaron's house and I got to audition with Courtney. I had auditioned for the part two months early and didn't even get a callback because I was auditioning with a casting director which is a lot different. Then when I got to audition with Courtney and got to not really act but just be myself and flirt my butt off, I was able to get the part."

Seth later asked the question, "What was your favorite moment in terms of what was fun to film?"

Grant responded, "When the boat blew up...we were out in the middle of the ocean all night long. It was really rough and tough but it was pretty exciting. That's the thing I remember the most."

A question came in from Entertainment Tonight, "What were your favorite hook-ups on the show?"

Heather began, "I hooked up with everyone..."

Josie responded, "I think probably my ex-husband. At the time he was my husband and we were super comfortable together so that was nice. You know it's never super fun making out, it's never what it seems. With him, it was like what we do in real life so it was easy."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





